Today's Paper | September 19, 2023

Shortages loom as oil tankers go on strike

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published September 19, 2023 Updated September 19, 2023 06:57am

KARACHI: Amid unprecedented high prices, consumers may brave another challenge of facing a shortage of petroleum products following the suspension of distribution of oil products by the oil tankers’ association from Monday morning.

However, Pakistan Petroleum Dealers Association (PPDA) chairman Abdul Sami Khan said some pumps in Karachi had started getting dry while upcountry pumps had so far remained unaffected.

There were reports of some blockage in petrol and diesel distribution from Keamari and Port Qasim terminals but later the law enforcement agencies had helped clear oil supplies to various parts of the country.

Oil Companies Advisory Council (OCAC) had already warned the oil ministry about possible bottlenecks in oil supplies given the oil tanker strike.

Spokesperson All Pakistan Oil Contractor Association (Islamabad Region) Noman Ali Butt said that diesel and petrol supplies have been suspended in twin cities (Islamabad and Rawalpindi) and also in Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir.

He said verbal communication with the relevant ministries had been going on and hopefully a meeting would be held in a day or two to sort out our grievances but currently the strike is continued.

Mr Butt said the association has demanded a freight increase followed by a 65pc quota in white oil pipeline transportation from the current 30pc. He said the association is also demanding to allow old vehicles for oil transportation.

Published in Dawn, September 19th, 2023

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

