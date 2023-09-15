DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | September 15, 2023

Chinese firm to establish electric vehicle plant in Pakistan

Kalbe Ali Published September 15, 2023 Updated September 15, 2023 10:04am

ISLAMABAD: A Chin­ese electric car manufacturing company has announced establishing an electric vehicle (EV) plant in Pakistan and chain of showrooms in major cities of the country.

This announcement was made by a delegation of XinjianJingyi Cheng Group, led by its assistant chairman GU Xongquan, during a meeting with FPCCI Vice President Amin Ullah Baig here on Thursday.

Mr Baig, who is also chairman of the FPCCI Capital Office, held an extensive discussion with the Chinese firm’s team on the investment landscape of Pakistan.

Mr GU said entering the Pakistani market and setting up a manufacturing unit and showrooms was in the interest of the company and part of its long-term business plan.

XinjianJingyi Cheng Group is engaged in five industries — electromechanical and hydraulic, light power, vehicle, international trade and production and service.

Mr GU said cars were the main means of transport in Pakistan, while the rising global oil prices have led to a sharp increase in gasoline prices, making it imperative for consumers to switch to new energy markets.

“In the long run, electric cars save much more fuel cost than petrol-run vehicles,” he said, adding that XinjianJingyi Cheng Group emphasises the innovation and development of automobiles with modern technology and integration of resources.

Mr Baig asked the Chinese firm’s delegation to expedited their investment plans which will be mutually beneficial. He noted that Chinese auto brands operating in Pakistan are popular among the masses, and China is leading the development of key technologies for electric vehicles.

Published in Dawn, September 15th, 2023

Follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Monetary policy
Updated 15 Sep, 2023

Monetary policy

Monetary policy as an instrument to check price hike has lost its effectiveness in current economic structure and existing political uncertainty.
Endgame?
15 Sep, 2023

Endgame?

LIKE the hapless king on a chessboard, our president flees from square to square, only to find himself being checked...
Countering intolerance
15 Sep, 2023

Countering intolerance

IN order to take a firm stand against intolerance, it is imperative that the state, civil society and progressive...
Nawaz’s return
Updated 14 Sep, 2023

Nawaz’s return

After return, Nawaz must call for timely elections and face the decisions of a public crushed by multiple economic burdens.
Afghan reckoning
14 Sep, 2023

Afghan reckoning

TWO years after the US completed its chaotic retreat from Afghanistan, and handed the country back to the Taliban,...
Pest attack
14 Sep, 2023

Pest attack

THE whitefly attack on the cotton crop is back to haunt growers from south Punjab. Market news suggests a ...