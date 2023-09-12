DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | September 12, 2023

Zyp raises $1.2m in seed funding, launches made-in-Pakistan electric bikes with battery swapping

Mutaher Khan Published September 12, 2023 Updated September 12, 2023 09:35pm
A photo of Zyp Technologies’ assembly line. — Photo courtesy Zyp Technologies
A photo of Zyp Technologies’ assembly line. — Photo courtesy Zyp Technologies

Zyp Technologies, a Pakistani electric vehicles startup, announced on Tuesday that it had raised $1.2 million in seed funding led by Indus Valley Capital (IVC).

“With this key investment, Zyp is driving mass-market adoption of electric mobility in Pakistan by addressing three key hurdles to adoption: high upfront cost, range anxiety and long charging times,” a press release issued by the startup said.

“Zyp achieves this through their indigenously developed product portfolio that includes purpose-built electric motorcycles, innovative battery swap stations, proprietary and patent pending battery architecture, cloud software and mobile apps,” the press release added.

The company said that in light of climate change and rising fuel prices in the country, the urgency to electrify transportation “has never been greater”.

“Zyp’s solutions enable motorcycle fleet operators to save up to 70 per cent on fuel costs and eliminate air polluting emissions, making their operations environmentally sustainable and profitable,” it added.

The company said it had had achieved “remarkable progress” in designing and building its “complete solution” and had already established an assembly line “capable of producing up to 8,000 motorcycles annually”.

Describing its electric bike, it said the Zyp Utility Motorcycle 2000 was a battery-swapping electric bike engineered to be “gender-neutral, focused on delivery riders, enabling comfortable day-long deliveries at a significantly reduced cost” in comparison with the options available in the market.

Zyp Technologies CEO and co-founder Hassan Khan said the country’s electric vehicle policy was the “triggering point which brought all founders together”, adding that upcoming governments must “hold and evolve the policy to reduce Pakistan’s dependence on oil and to help ensure our cities have clean air once again”.

Meanwhile, IVC founding partner Aatif Awan said Zyp Technologies was building “one of the most important products” the country needed to help solve the trade imbalance and high inflation.

“Zyp team has meticulously designed their electric motorbikes and battery swapping to perform well in the local environment, creating a remarkable indigenous solution we’re proud to back,” he was quoted as saying in the press release.

Follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

G20 summit
Updated 12 Sep, 2023

G20 summit

If we want to be part of these global trade networks, we need to first address our internal inadequacies.
Status unclear
Updated 12 Sep, 2023

Status unclear

EVER since the president made it known that recent amendments to the Army Act and Official Secrets Act were enacted...
Duty on imports
12 Sep, 2023

Duty on imports

PAKISTAN’S interim government is reportedly contemplating the imposition of ‘prohibitive’ regulatory duties on...
Vulnerable Chitral
Updated 11 Sep, 2023

Vulnerable Chitral

The state needs to beef up security in Chitral as the banned TTP and sectarian militants thrive on targeting minority communities.
High gas rates
11 Sep, 2023

High gas rates

GAS prices are set to rise again, and consumers should brace themselves for bloated bills in the winter months. The...
Abaya ban
11 Sep, 2023

Abaya ban

THE recent announcement by the French government to ban the abaya in state schools has sparked a contentious debate...