Foreign envoys asked to consider their perception in public’s eye

ISLAMABAD: While it welcomed foreign governments’ statements in support of free and fair elections, Pakistan on Thursday advised diplomats based in Islamabad to ponder how their activities were seen by the public at large.
The remarks by Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch came in reply to a question about British High Commissioner Jane Marriott’s meeting with the chief election commissioner.
Before the UK high commissioner, the US ambassador to Pakistan also held a meeting with the CEC.
“[W]e expect relevant embassies to reflect on how their activities in Pakistan are being perceived by the Pakistani public and whether such activities can actually contribute to promotion of democracy and the cause of free and fair elections in Pakistan,” Ms Baloch said during the weekly press briefing.
Spokesperson welcomes statements in support of polls; says Afghan transit trade deal ‘being misused’
She stressed people of Pakistan were fully capable of overcoming the challenges faced by the country.
While replying to a question about foreign governments’ observations about the forthcoming elections, the spokesperson said statements by some governments to “support free and fair elections” and not “intervene in Pakistani politics” were welcoming.
Misuse of transit trade
On a question about bilateral trade with Afghanistan, Ms Baloch said the transit trade agreement between the two countries “was being misused”.
“It is important for our customs authorities to ensure that any border trade that takes place complies with the understandings and agreements that exist between Pakistan and Afghanistan and that such commercial activities do not contravene Pakistani laws,” she remarked.
“Our major concern is that sometimes the exports that are meant for Afghanistan are diverted back to Pakistan and the customs duties and taxes are not paid as they should be,” she said, adding the customs authorities were concerned that people were “misusing the bilateral provisions that allow for trade with Afghanistan”.
She said these concerns will be taken up with the Afghan authorities.
She said the trade between the two nations was on the rise and this was due to the fact that “Pakistan has facilitated trade with Afghanistan”.
On the Afghan Foreign Ministry’s statement about transit trade with India, she clarified the agreement between Pakistan and Afghanistan did not include overland trade with India through the Wagah border.
On a question about US Ambassador Donald Blome’s visit to Gwadar, she said the port was an important project under CPEC.
Equal threat
On terror threats emanating from Afghanistan, the spokesperson said Pakistan considered all entities that espouse terrorism “an equal threat” and was committed “to fight all of them with full force”.
“We consider it the crown jewel of Pakistan-China cooperation under CPEC. We have welcomed international cooperation under CPEC and investments by third parties. We have also welcomed foreign dignitaries and diplomats to visit Gwadar and see for themselves the potential of Gwadar and how it can be a game changer for prosperity in this region”.
Published in Dawn, September 15th, 2023
Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.