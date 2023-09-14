DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | September 14, 2023

SC judge cautions against repeat of ‘judicial adventure’

Nasir Iqbal Published September 14, 2023 Updated September 14, 2023 10:22am

ISLAMABAD: Justice Yahya Afridi, a member of the five-judge bench of the Supreme Court which cleared for implementation the fresh Reko Diq settlement deal last year, cautioned his own court to learn from the past and not repeat the judicial adventure of riding on the ‘unruly horse’ of ‘public policy’, that too in its advisory jurisdiction under Article 186 of the Constitution.

In a note issued here on Wednesday, Justice Afridi said the judicial intrusion of the Supreme Court in the 2013 Supreme Court’s Maulvi Abdul Haq Baloch case, known as Reko Diq case, when viewed in retrospect, appears to be a rushed decision when there was no live issue left for determination.

Though Justice Afridi agreed with the opinion when the short order came on Dec 9, 2022, at the time he had said that he would soon clarify his response to the extent of “public policy”.

In its short order, the Supreme Court had approved the Reko Diq settlement — that was finalised after three years of intense negotiations and signed by government of Pakistan with international mining firms to ward off looming $10 billion arbitration penalties.

Apex court’s ‘intrusion’ in Reko Diq case appears to be a rushed decision, says Justice Afridi

The opinion had come in response to a reference sent by President Dr Arif Alvi, seeking the opinion of the Supreme Court by asking whether the court’s 2013 judgement in the Maulvi Abdul Haque Baloch prevents the governments of Pakistan and Balochistan from entering into an implementation agreement, or affect their validity, and if enacted, would the proposed Foreign Investment (Protection and Promotion) Bill 2022 be valid and constitutional.

“The agreements do not, prima facie, violate any of the findings recorded in 2013 Abdul Haque Baloch case,” the Supreme Court had responded in a 13-page short opinion announced by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial who was heading the five-judge Supreme Court bench.

In his latest note, Justice Afridi said the very mining licence, which was the subject of the petition, had already been cancelled by the appropriate licensing authority. In fact, time has proved that the financial exposure — of $11 billion award — for such a judicial intrusion far exceeded the benefits it aimed to achieve and the financial losses it purportedly claimed to save.

Justice Afridi explained that when the court tests the legal validity of the implementation agreement and the definitive agreement on the touchstone of public policy, what emerges was not simply a “question of law” but a web of complex commercial mining transaction, transcending international borders, thus giving a rise to ‘polycentric issues’.

“In my view, such complex transactions do not cross the threshold of being justiciable as ‘questions of law’ under the advisory jurisdiction of this court,” Justice Afridi said.

Published in Dawn, September 14th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Nawaz’s return
Updated 14 Sep, 2023

Nawaz’s return

After return, Nawaz must call for timely elections and face the decisions of a public crushed by multiple economic burdens.
Afghan reckoning
14 Sep, 2023

Afghan reckoning

TWO years after the US completed its chaotic retreat from Afghanistan, and handed the country back to the Taliban,...
Pest attack
14 Sep, 2023

Pest attack

THE whitefly attack on the cotton crop is back to haunt growers from south Punjab. Market news suggests a ...
CJP’s legacy
Updated 13 Sep, 2023

CJP’s legacy

As Justice Bandial prepares to hang off his robes, the SC can hardly be described as having "sat back".
Torkham closure
Updated 13 Sep, 2023

Torkham closure

Torkham is a key conduit in Afghan transit trade, but Pakistan’s security concerns must be addressed by Kabul’s rulers.
Mosquito mayhem
13 Sep, 2023

Mosquito mayhem

ANOTHER year, another monsoon and the menace of vector-borne diseases has many parts of the country in its grip....