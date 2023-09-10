House of Zardari not aligned over question of poll timeline

• Bound by father’s advice in family matters, not party’s affairs, says Bilawal

• Asif says ‘delimitations necessary’ before elections; PPP leaders also seek poll date

KARACHI: The house of Zardari seems split over the issue of timely polls, after PPP chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari publicly disowned a statement made by his father, favouring a delay in elections due to fresh delimitations in light of the census that was approved by the coalition government days before the dissolution of the National Assembly.

In an assertive tone, the PPP chairperson on Saturday stated his preference to stick by decisions made by the party leadership, i.e. elections within 90 days, instead of his father’s stance, saying he was only “bound to follow his father in family matters”.

The former foreign minister made these remarks during his visit to the residence of Dr Sikandar Mandhro in Badin on Saturday.

The PPP has taken a tough stance for elections within three months, standing against its former allies who seem to be favouring polls after the completion of the delimitation process, which could stretch them beyond the constitutionally-mandated limit of 90 days.

“You should ask Zardari Sahib [why he issued this statement],” he replied to a question posed by a reporter, who referred to his father’s statement in support of elections being held after fresh delimitation.

“I can only say that it was the party’s decision [to demand elections within 90 days]. We both jointly chaired the CEC meeting where our legal experts were sure that the Constitution demands elections within 90 days. I am bound to President Zardari in our family matters, but as far as political matters, the Constitution and party policy are concerned, I’m bound to follow my workers and the decisions of my party’s CEC.”

According to the PPP chairperson, “anyone” having objections to party policy should raise it at the relevant forum. “We have a CEC meeting in Lahore in a few days. If anyone has his opinion, they should share it there.”

Separately, speaking in Hyderabad, the PPP chairperson said, “I believe 90 days time is too long a period and [general] elections should have been held in 60 days time”. He said the Election Commission of Pakistan should announce the polls schedule and PPP should launch its door-to-door elections campaign.

Earlier, Mr Zardari, who is the president of PPP Parlia­me­ntarians, apparently un­­dermined his party’s consistent stance in favour of elections within 90 days and supported the ECP on the issue stating that: “completing the delimitation exercise was necessary before holding polls”.

‘SIFC for economic revival’

Asif Ali Zardari also exten­ded support to the initiatives of the Special Investment Fa­­c­i­litation Council (SIFC) — a hy­­brid civil-military forum created to attract investment from the Gulf countries — which is often criticised as a move to institutionalise the army’s role in business and economy.

“The country is facing an economic crisis. Politics aside, we should all worry about the economy. We all exist as long as the country exists,” said Mr Zardari.

But his son did not agree with this theory.

While admitting that the country was facing the “worst economic crisis of its history”, Mr Bhutto-Zardari said he was absolutely sure that these challenges could not be handled by the caretakers and that the solutions lie only in free and fair elections.

“If power prices can be reduced, if the dollar rate can be reduced, if the petrol price can be slashed, if the issues of the Pakistani people can be addressed, then neither we nor the entire nation will have any objections to the caretakers working their magic,” the PPP chairperson said to a question about the performance and the role of caretaker government.

“But the problem is that these challenges could not be solved so quickly. Even if there is to be a solution, only the elected representatives of the Pakistani public can come up with the solution. We don’t have any problem with the caretakers. But these caretakers shouldn’t become chair-takers.”

He reiterated the need to solve the current economic crises “instead of continuing on with the politics of allegations, hatred and divisions”.

“I don’t want to get into a blame game. I want to find solutions. Pakistani people have tested all sets of governments. Even my party has ruled this country thrice. We no longer need to divide this nation and spread hatred,” he added.

Referring to the G-20 meeting and the situation developing in Afghanistan, he said that Pakistan has had many opportunities at the international level but for cashing in on them “we have to correct ourselves and ensure political and economic stability”.

The fresh difference of opinion between Mr Bhutto-Zardari and his father is not entirely new for those who have followed his politics as he openly challenged the old rules of business and compromises over legislative affairs.

Even as foreign minister, the PPP chairman implored his father and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif to make decisions that will make politics easier for the younger generation, which he said was losing hope in the country’s future.

In his parting remarks on the floor of the current National Assembly in August this year, he had asked his father that they should make decisions in a way that makes politics easier, for the younger generation, but they failed to do so.

PPP leaders for timely polls

In a statement, PPP leader Raza Rabbani said the Election Commission should announce the date of elections and the schedule within 90 days under Article 224. “If the process of delimitation of constituencies is an issue, then the same must be expedited to ensure that the constitutional mandate for hol­ding elections is not violated. A date for such elections should be announced, immediately.”

PPP leader Sherry Rehman also sought polls within 90 days. The PPP’s stance on the elections’ timeframe was clear: elections should be held within the constitutionally mandated period of 90 days following the premature dissolution of the National Assembly.

