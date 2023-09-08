DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | September 08, 2023

Fazl blames PPP for delay in elections

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published September 8, 2023 Updated September 8, 2023 10:04am

LAHORE: Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) emir Maulana Fazlur Rehman, who headed the previous PDM ruling coalition, on Thursday claimed that general elections would have been held by now if the Peoples Party had not gone back on its words.

Talking to journalists here, the JUI-F chief explained that all component parties of the PDM — Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan, Balochistan National Party-Mengal, and others — had agreed to hold elections early last year.

But the PPP went back on its promise and then all parties decided to bring the no-confidence motion against the-then prime minister Imran Khan.

It may be mentioned that while PPP was an important partner of the government headed by Shehbaz Sharif, it was not a component of the PDM.

JUI-F chief claims all PDM parties had agreed to hold elections early last year

Maulana Fazl said general elections could be held by the end of February next year, but it is almost impossible to run the election campaign in the erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas given the growing violent incidents in the region.

However, he emphasised, elections are inevitable in the current circumstances.

Berating the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf and its chief, the JUI-F emir said that those who had brought Imran Khan to power now concede that they were on an agenda. The time proved that their agenda was to weaken the country economically, he pointed out.

Commenting on the interim set-up, Maulana Fazl said there was no concept of caretakers in a democracy.

Published in Dawn, September 8th, 2023

Election 2023
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Waking up
Updated 08 Sep, 2023

Waking up

The authorities must now ensure that bill-payers will no longer be cheated out of their hard-earned money by unscrupulous elements.
Chitral incursion
08 Sep, 2023

Chitral incursion

TWO cross-border infiltration attempts by militants, as well as tensions at the Torkham frontier, point to the...
‘India that is Bharat’
08 Sep, 2023

‘India that is Bharat’

A CURIOUS controversy has stalked India ever since the G20 leaders were sent dinner invitations from the president ...
Sugar prices
Updated 07 Sep, 2023

Sugar prices

If the government wants to stabilise the market it should extricate itself from the supply chain.
Elahi’s ordeal
07 Sep, 2023

Elahi’s ordeal

THE extent of institutional capture is stunning. It appears that no authority in Pakistan, bar one, has it within ...
School assault
07 Sep, 2023

School assault

SHOCKING details about a series of assaults, reportedly committed at a Karachi school, point to the ugly fact that...