DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | September 04, 2023

Stocks rally 390 points on assurance of transparency in forex rate

Talqeen Zubairi Published September 4, 2023 Updated September 4, 2023 04:19pm
A snapshot of trading activity at the Pakistan Stock Exchange on Monday. — Photo via PSX website
A snapshot of trading activity at the Pakistan Stock Exchange on Monday. — Photo via PSX website

The Pakistan Stock Exchange’s (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 index gained 390 points on Monday on the back of assurances by the army chief regarding ensuring transparency in the foreign exchange rate.

According to the PSX website, the index gained 394.77 points to close at 45,707.42 points from the previous close of 45,312.65 points.

Arif Habib Corporation Ltd analyst Ahsan Mehanti attributed the gain to the army chief’s assurance over transparency in dollar rates and for bringing exchange companies into the tax net “played a catalyst role in the bullish activity”.

A day earlier, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir met the business community at the Lahore Corps headquarters and assured them of bringing money exchanges under the purview of taxation, fostering transparency in dollar exchange and interbank rates.

The army chief also revealed during the meeting that task forces focused on economic matters and different sectors had been formed to bolster economic decision-making.

Mehanti added that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s potential visit to Pakistan this week for potentially investing in the Special Investment Facilitation Council also played a role in the PSX gains.

Meanwhile, Intermarket Securities’ Head of Equity Raza Jafri said the KSE-100 index was slowly recouping some of its losses as authorities attempted to shore up confidence in the economy, especially the foreign direct index and the rupee.

“Volumes are on the thinner side though, and a cautious stance still persists. It is possible that this watchfulness persists until more clarity emerges,” he added.

Ali Malik, CEO of First National Equity, also attributed the rally to the army chief’s meetings with businessmen in Karachi and Lahore.

“The COAS assured that all the attention was on the economy currently and measures are being taken which will come forth in the upcoming days,” he told Dawn.com.

Malik added that Gen Munir stressed increasing investments in the agricultural and mining sectors and expressed “zero tolerance” against smuggling.

“All these things have brought positivity and confidence among investors … you can call today’s gains course correction and we hope the market will remain stable,” he said.

Follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Stymied growth
Updated 04 Sep, 2023

Stymied growth

Policymakers need to immediately focus on addressing the long-standing issues holding SMEs back from realising their full potential.
A senseless wait
04 Sep, 2023

A senseless wait

THE claim by PML-N’s Maryam Nawaz that her father Nawaz Sharif will “end inflation” when he comes to Pakistan...
Arms for Taiwan
04 Sep, 2023

Arms for Taiwan

JUST as the Western effort to oust Russia from Ukraine has within it the seeds of a much bigger conflict in Europe,...
More action, please
03 Sep, 2023

More action, please

THE caretaker prime minister has faced a major challenge managing public expectations over the past week or so. When...
Dar’s delusion
Updated 03 Sep, 2023

Dar’s delusion

Dar lives in a world completely divorced from reality, a world where he can be a self-styled ‘saviour’.
Sports and government
03 Sep, 2023

Sports and government

CLEARLY, sports and politics are joined at the hip. This means that governments have a large say in the running of...