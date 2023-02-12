DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | February 12, 2023

Women’s T20 World Cup: India achieve 7-wicket victory over Pakistan

AFP Published February 12, 2023 Updated February 12, 2023 10:21pm
<p>India’s Shafali Verma (R) watches the ball after playing a shot as Pakistan wicketkeeper Muneeba Ali (L) looks on during the Group B T20 women’s World Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan at Newlands Stadium in Cape Town, South Africa on February 12. — AFP</p>

India’s Shafali Verma (R) watches the ball after playing a shot as Pakistan wicketkeeper Muneeba Ali (L) looks on during the Group B T20 women’s World Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan at Newlands Stadium in Cape Town, South Africa on February 12. — AFP

Jemimah Rodrigues and teenager Richa Ghosh took India to a seven-wicket win over Pakistan in their Women’s T20 World Cup match at Newlands in Cape Town, South Africa on Sunday.

What had been a tense run chase turned into a comfortable win with an over to spare as Rodrigues and Ghosh put on an unbeaten 58 off 33 balls.

Rodrigues batted with calm skill to make 53 not out off 38 balls while Ghosh, 19, hit powerfully to score 31 not out off 20 balls.

Pakistan posted 149 for four after deciding to bat on a dry pitch.

It was a total which looked unlikely when they were labouring at 68 for four in the 13th over.

But captain Bismah Maroof (68 not out) and Ayesha Naseem (43 not out) transformed the innings in an unbeaten partnership of 81 off 47 balls.

The left-handed Maroof faced 55 balls and hit seven fours while the 18-year-old Naseem hammered her runs off 25 balls, hitting two fours and two sixes.

Naseem almost immediately went on the attack with some powerful hitting, including a six beyond long-off in an over from the medium-paced Renuka Singh which cost 18 runs.

The Indian innings followed a similar pattern with Pakistan left-arm spinner Nashra Sadhu bowling superbly to take two for 15 in her four overs.

Sadhu dismissed Shafali Verma, who was superbly caught on the boundary by Sidra Ameen, and Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur, leaving India needing to score almost 10 runs an over in the last six overs.

But Pakistan paid the price for only picking five bowlers and the remaining bowlers were expensive, while their fielders were guilty of several misfields.

Three boundaries by Ghosh off successive balls from Aiman Anwer in the 18th over effectively settled the match.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Spring festivals
12 Feb, 2023

Spring festivals

WITH the cold of winter starting to recede and the freshness of spring already in the air, it is time again for our...
Women’s World Cup
12 Feb, 2023

Women’s World Cup

FOR Pakistan, the second round of the Women’s Twenty20 World Cup is the promised land. In the last seven editions,...
Final IMF deal?
Updated 11 Feb, 2023

Final IMF deal?

We don’t know exactly what the final agreement with the IMF would entail for the people.
Moscow boycott
11 Feb, 2023

Moscow boycott

NATURE abhors a vacuum, and if Pakistan does not attend key international meetings, it leaves the field open to...
Fuel shortages
11 Feb, 2023

Fuel shortages

WE should have seen this coming. As has become the norm over the past 10 months or so, reports of a looming shortage...