Family stranded in jeep at Karachi’s Seaview beach rescued after 2 hours: police

Imtiaz Ali Published September 1, 2023 Updated September 1, 2023 04:57pm
A view of a jeep stuck in sandy shore on Karachi’s Seaview beach on Friday morning. — Screengrab via Twitter video
A jeep carrying four of a family found itself marooned on the sandy shore at Karachi’s Seaview beach on Friday morning after a tide engulfed it, prompting lifeguards to intervene, according to police.

Seaview Police Checkpost In-charge Sanaullah Soomro told Dawn.com that a family arrived at Seaview for a picnic in their jeep. Despite lifeguards warning them against proceeding further into the water, they disregarded the advice.

He explained that the jeep got stuck in the sea sand due to the waves, prompting the lifeguards to intervene. Initially, they attempted to tow the jeep out but failed when the rope broke.

He added that the lifeguards made a second attempt, which took nearly two hours to successfully extract the vehicle.

When asked if any action was taken against the family for disregarding safety warnings, Soomro responded, “We allowed them to leave after issuing a warning.”

South SSP Sheraz Nazir, upon being contacted, informed Dawn.com that the police could not take legal action against the family because there was currently no Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) imposed at the location.

