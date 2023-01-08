DAWN.COM Logo

Seaview drowning: Karachi woman’s body recovered

Imtiaz Ali Published January 8, 2023 Updated January 8, 2023 02:52pm

Police on Sunday recovered the body of a woman who jumped into the sea at Seaview and arrested her employer, according to South-SSP, Syed Asad Raza.

On Saturday, rescuers carried out a search for the 23-year-old Sarah Malik, a veterinary hospital worker who police said jumped into the sea on Friday.

Her body was recovered on Sunday morning, said Raza.

During the preliminary investigation, it transpired that she was allegedly a victim of sexual harassment by the owner of the hospital she worked at.

Sahil police registered a case on the complaint of the deceased’s father.

According to the FIR, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com, a case has been registered under Sections 365 (kidnapping or abducting with intent secretly and wrongfully to confine person) and Section 34 (acts done by several persons In furtherance of common intention) of the Pakistan Penal Code 1860.

“On Saturday night, we raided the animal hospital where she used to work and arrested two persons including the owner,” said the senior officer. “Tissue, hairs and condoms were recovered from the owner’s room who has been arrested,” added Raza.

The held hospital owner has “admitted” that they had sexual relations for last two years, he added. “The girl probably committed suicide as she was a victim of sexual harassment,” the police officer said.

A collage of pictures taken by the police of the location of the incident on Jan 7. — Photo provided by author
The SSP had said yesterday that the Defence Housing Authority management, Maritime Security Agency and Edhi Foundation’s rescuers were all aiding in the search operation.

CCTV footage showed the victim’s colleague dropping her off at the hospital yesterday while according to the call records on her phone, her last contact was with her mother.

Pictures taken by the police of the scene showed a handbag — supposedly of the woman — containing her belongings.

Simba
Jan 08, 2023 02:32pm
Pakistani men another black mark.
Reply Recommend 0

