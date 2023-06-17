DAWN.COM Logo

Govt lifts ban on visiting beaches in Karachi

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published June 17, 2023 Updated June 17, 2023 11:44am
A large number of people, including children, visit the Seaview beach on Friday after the government declared Cyclone Biparjoy posed no threat to Karachi.—Fahim Siddiqi / White Star
KARACHI: The provincial government on Friday evening lifted a ban on visiting city beaches after the Met department declared that Cyclone Biparjoy posed no threat to the metropolis.

The ban was imposed by Karachi commissioner under Section 144 of the criminal procedure code and police had arrested dozens of people for violating the curbs.

“The imposition of Section 144 CrPC [ban] stand infructuous,” said a notification issued on Friday.

Murad praises efforts of govt depts

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah commended all the provincial government departments, particularly the essential services and police, for working hard and dedicatedly in view of the cyclonic storm.

He said that the Sindh government had taken effective measures to protect the life and property of the people living along the coastal belt.

In a statement issued from CM House on Friday, Mr Shah said that in view of the cyclone, the government took effective precautionary measures, but by the grace of God, the cyclonic storm had been averted and life in the coastal belt was inching towards normalcy.

The CM praised the teamwork and coordinated efforts of the government institutions, Pakistan Army, Pakistan Navy, Rangers and Maritime Security Agency.

He said that the PPP leadership including former president Asif Ali Zardari and party chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari were constantly giving him instructions to protect the life and property of the people. “I am grateful to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who has assured all kinds of support and cooperation.”

He also appreciated the cooperation of the people living along the coastal belt and in dangerous buildings in Karachi in vacating their houses.

“I believe it is quite painful to leave homes, but it was a question of security and safety of the people,” he said.

The CM thanked the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) for issuing timely alerts to keep the government and the people of the province abreast of taking precautionary measures in time.

Published in Dawn, June 17th, 2023

