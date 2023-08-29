DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | August 29, 2023

India-held Kashmir to host Miss World contest

AFP Published August 29, 2023 Updated August 29, 2023 05:59pm
In this handout photo, Miss World 2022 Karolina Bielawska (C) and Miss India World 2022 Sini Shetty (L) ride a boat in the Dal lake in Srinagar, the summer capital of India-held Kashmir. — AFP
In this handout photo, Miss World 2022 Karolina Bielawska (C) and Miss India World 2022 Sini Shetty (L) ride a boat in the Dal lake in Srinagar, the summer capital of India-held Kashmir. — AFP

The Miss World beauty contest will be held in the disputed territory of occupied Kashmir as part of a month-long series of events across India, organisers have said.

India has been promoting tourism in the disputed region — home to spectacular mountain scenery — and more than a million Indian citizens visited it last year.

Miss World Organisation chair Julia Morley said that India will host a month-long series of events for the annual international beauty pageant from November to December, with part of the schedule to be held in occupied Kashmir.

“This is a blessed place for tourism,” Morley told reporters while on a visit to Srinagar on Monday, the region’s main city.

Competitors will take part in “talent showcases, sports challenges, and charitable initiatives” to shortlist participants before the grand finale in December, the organisation said.

Miss World organisers say the contest “celebrates the beauty, intellect, and humanitarian efforts of women”.

The pageant has in the past sparked protests from critics who say it perpetuates the objectification of women and contributes to a beauty industry that pressures women to appear a certain way.

In May, India hosted a G20 tourism meeting in Srinagar under tight security in a bid to show that what officials call “normalcy and peace” were returning after a massive crackdown following New Delhi’s revocation of the region’s limited autonomy in 2019.

Dissent has been criminalised, media freedoms curbed and public protests limited in what critics say is a drastic curtailment of civil liberties by Indian authorities.

Miss World 2022 Karolina Bielawska said she was stunned by held Kashmir’s scenery.

“I cannot wait to welcome 140 nations, and all my friends and family, to bring them here to India and to show them places like Kashmir, like Delhi, Mumbai… you have so many beautiful places”, the Polish model said on Monday.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Sutlej floods
29 Aug, 2023

Sutlej floods

CLIMATE change-related devastation seems to have become such an ordinary feature of our news cycle that it does not...
Armed & dangerous
Updated 29 Aug, 2023

Armed & dangerous

Kabul's rulers must act like a proper government, and ensure that deadly weapons don’t make their way to militants.
Arshad Nadeem’s feat
29 Aug, 2023

Arshad Nadeem’s feat

THE once unthinkable has been made possible by Arshad Nadeem. The javelin marvel ensured Pakistan got its first ...
The PPP stirs
Updated 28 Aug, 2023

The PPP stirs

Was Aitzaz Ahsan there to bring the bitter rivals together, if only for the sake of upholding the Constitution?
Aiyar’s observations
28 Aug, 2023

Aiyar’s observations

IN the current toxic atmosphere that prevails in the subcontinent, it is rare, particularly in India, to hear voices...
A life cut short
28 Aug, 2023

A life cut short

THE tragic death of 10-year-old Sara Sharif in Surrey has put a spotlight on both Pakistan and the UK, where...