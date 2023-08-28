Nunez strikes twice as Liverpool stun Newcastle, City extend perfect start

NEWCASTLE: Darwin Nunez came off the bench to score twice in the final 10 minutes as 10-man Liverpool came from a goal down to stun Newcastle United 2-1 at St. James’ Park while Manchester City extended their perfect start to the Premier League season as Rodri sealed a dramatic 2-1 win against Sheffield United on Sunday.

Anthony Gordon had pounced on a Trent Alexander-Arnold mistake to put the Magpies in front before Virgil van Dijk was sent off for bringing down Alexander Isak inside half an hour.

But Newcastle failed to make the man advantage count and were punished when Nunez produced two moments of quality rare so far in his Liverpool career to turn the game on its head.

Nunez was unleashed from the bench 13 minutes from time and made the most of his opportunity as he was twice released behind the Newcastle defence and both times kept his nerve to fire low and hard beyond Nick Pope.

Victory keeps Liverpool two points behind leaders City and lays down an early-season marker after Newcastle usurped the Reds to secure Champions League football last season.

Liverpool were lucky not to be a man down after just six minutes.

Alexander-Arnold had already been booked for throwing the ball away when he pulled down Gordon as the Newcastle man tore down the left wing.

But to the astonishment of the home cro­wd and Newcastle bench, referee did not produce a second yellow card.

Later, Alexander-Arnold’s failed to control Mohamed Salah’s pass allowed Gordon to run clear on goal and score just his second Newcastle goal.

Things went from bad to worse for the Reds when Brooks did produce a red card, Van Dijk’s first of his Liverpool career on 28 minutes.

The Liverpool captain was deemed to have denied a clear goalscoring opportunity when he kicked through Isak on the edge of the area.

Only some brilliance from Alisson Becker kept Liverpool in the game before half-time as the Brazilian turned Miguel Almiron’s fiercely struck volley onto the crossbar.

Earlier, City’s star striker Erling Haaland drove a first-half spot-kick against the post before his header put City in front after the break at Bramall Lane.

City were in danger of squandering the points when Jayden Bogle equalised against the run of play with just five minutes left.

But Rodri saved City with a blistering strike three minutes later as Pep Guardiola’s side moved to the top of the table after a third successive victory.

Haaland hammered his penalty against the post as the Norwegian stood with a look of disbelief etched on his face as the ball rebounded to safety.

It was Haaland’s first penalty miss in the Premier League after scoring his previous seven.

Haaland made amends as he rose above Jack Robinson at the far post to head his third goal this season from Jack Grealish’s teasing cross.

City were cruising but Blades substitute Bogle snatched a shock equaliser in the 85th minute.

City responded superbly and regained the lead three minutes later when Rodri lashed into the top corner from 12 yards after Walker redeemed himself by winning back possession outside the United area.

Elsewhere, Aston Villa powered to a 3-1 win at Burnley as Matty Cash’s double extended a remarkable goal spree from Unai Emery’s side.

In Saturday’s late match, James Ward-Prowse netted his first goal for West Ham United while Jarrod Bowen and Michail Antonio added second-half strikes as they notched a thumping 3-1 win over Brighton & Hove Albion.

