DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | August 28, 2023

Verstappen beats the rain for record-equalling ninth win in a row

Reuters Published August 28, 2023 Updated August 28, 2023 07:02am
Red Bull’s Max Verstappen in action during the Formula One Dutch Grand Prix at Circuit Zandvoort on Sunday.—Reuters
Red Bull’s Max Verstappen in action during the Formula One Dutch Grand Prix at Circuit Zandvoort on Sunday.—Reuters

ZANDVOORT: Formula One leader Max Verstappen celebrated a record-equalling ninth successive victory on Sunday after beating the rain to win a chaotic and red-flagged Dutch Grand Prix for the third year in a row.

The Red Bull driver’s home triumph from pole position at a soggy Zandvoort equalled now-retired Sebastian Vettel’s 2013 streak of success and was the team’s 14th consecutive triumph and 13th of the season.

The race started dry before rain caused chaos at the end of lap one, with a dry period followed by a torrential downpour that halted proceedings on the 65th of 72 laps with cars skidding off.

Fernando Alonso put Aston Martin back on the podium with second place and a bonus point for fastest lap after the eventual rolling re-start behind the safety car led to a thrilling final chase.

Pierre Gasly was third for Renault-owned Alpine as Sergio Perez, Verstappen’s Mexican team mate and closest rival, collected a five-second post-race penalty for speeding in the pit lane and dropped to fourth.

Verstappen now leads Perez by a mighty 138 points with nine races remaining.

“Incredible. They didn’t make it easy for us with the weather to make all the right calls. Incredibly proud,” said Verstappen as his army of orange-clad fans began the celebrations.

“I already had goosebumps when they were playing the national anthem before the start,” added the 25-year-old. “Even with all the bad weather, the rain, the fans are still going at it. So an incredible atmosphere.”

Verstappen’s 11th victory of the season, and 46th of his career, provided another big push towards clinching a third title well before the end of the season.

Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz finished fifth with Lewis Hamilton sixth for Mercedes and fellow-Briton Lando Norris seventh for McLaren.

Alex Albon collected more precious points for Williams in eighth, ahead of McLaren’s Oscar Piastri and Esteban Ocon 10th for Alpine.

Published in Dawn, August 28th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

The PPP stirs
Updated 28 Aug, 2023

The PPP stirs

Was Aitzaz Ahsan there to bring the bitter rivals together, if only for the sake of upholding the Constitution?
Aiyar’s observations
28 Aug, 2023

Aiyar’s observations

IN the current toxic atmosphere that prevails in the subcontinent, it is rare, particularly in India, to hear voices...
A life cut short
28 Aug, 2023

A life cut short

THE tragic death of 10-year-old Sara Sharif in Surrey has put a spotlight on both Pakistan and the UK, where...
Flashpoint now
Updated 27 Aug, 2023

Flashpoint now

The increasing price of electricity is essentially a governance and fiscal problem for which successive governments are to blame.
Danish proposal
27 Aug, 2023

Danish proposal

A STRING of copycat burnings of the Holy Quran in various European states over the past several months by...
Deadly journey
27 Aug, 2023

Deadly journey

A RECENTLY released Human Rights Watch report makes shocking claims about deadly force used by Saudi border guards...