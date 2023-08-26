DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | August 26, 2023

Children among injured in Sargodha roof collapse: media report

Dawn.com Published August 26, 2023 Updated August 26, 2023 10:08am

At least five people, including two children, were injured on Saturday morning when a roof collapsed in Sargodha due to rains, Geo News reported.

More than a week ago, a boy was killed while his mother and brothers were injured when the roof of their room collapsed in a remote village of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Haripur city.

Earlier this month, a woman lost her life while four members of the family suffered injuries as the roof of the room they were sleeping in collapsed in Punjab’s Kasur.

At least 11 people were killed and six others were injured in a similar incident in Islamabad on July 19, which had also occurred due to heavy rains.

In another incident that month, at least nine people sustained injuries in two roof collapses in Lahore during an ongoing rain spell.

This is a developing story that is being updated as the situation evolves. Initial reports in the media can sometimes be inaccurate. We will strive to ensure timeliness and accuracy by relying on credible sources, such as concerned, qualified authorities and our staff reporters.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Scant regard
Updated 26 Aug, 2023

Scant regard

The ECP cannot continue to dodge the Constitution and expect to get away with it. It must submit to the law.
Bigger BRICS
26 Aug, 2023

Bigger BRICS

MULTIPOLARITY is clearly the new buzzword in geopolitics and geo-economics as states within the Global South seek an...
Battered childhood
26 Aug, 2023

Battered childhood

THE scourge of child abuse in Pakistan displays no signs of retreat. An inability to understand the idea of safety...
Shell-shocked
Updated 25 Aug, 2023

Shell-shocked

There is resentment over the difference between the average cost of one unit and how much consumers pay after added charges and taxes.
India’s space quest
Updated 25 Aug, 2023

India’s space quest

Pakistan’s space agency has been helmed by retired military men, not experts in the field.
Demolished lives
25 Aug, 2023

Demolished lives

KARACHI has witnessed mass economic discrimination far too often, making the PPP’s ‘roti, kapra, makaan’ ...