Children among injured in Sargodha roof collapse: media report

At least five people, including two children, were injured on Saturday morning when a roof collapsed in Sargodha due to rains, Geo News reported.

More than a week ago, a boy was killed while his mother and brothers were injured when the roof of their room collapsed in a remote village of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Haripur city.

Earlier this month, a woman lost her life while four members of the family suffered injuries as the roof of the room they were sleeping in collapsed in Punjab’s Kasur.

At least 11 people were killed and six others were injured in a similar incident in Islamabad on July 19, which had also occurred due to heavy rains.

In another incident that month, at least nine people sustained injuries in two roof collapses in Lahore during an ongoing rain spell.

This is a developing story that is being updated as the situation evolves. Initial reports in the media can sometimes be inaccurate. We will strive to ensure timeliness and accuracy by relying on credible sources, such as concerned, qualified authorities and our staff reporters.