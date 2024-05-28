Today's Paper | May 28, 2024

England captain Buttler to miss third Pakistan T20 for birth of child

Reuters Published May 28, 2024 Updated May 28, 2024 02:45pm
England captain Jos Buttler poses with his wife Louise in this undated picture. — X/englandcricket
England captain Jos Buttler poses with his wife Louise in this undated picture. — X/englandcricket

England captain Jos Buttler will miss their third T20 International against Pakistan for the birth of his third child, the team said ahead of Tuesday’s match in Cardiff.

Buttler has returned home to be with his wife after leading England to a 23-run win at Edgbaston on Saturday, which gave them a 1-0 lead in the four-match series following the washout of the first game in Leeds.

“Jos Buttler is set to miss our third IT20 match vs Pakistan as his wife Louise is expecting the birth of their third child,” England Cricket said in a statement.

All-rounder Moeen Ali will captain England in Buttler’s absence.

Meanwhile, Pakistan need to ensure they end up on the winning side to go into the T20 World Cup with their confidence sky-high.

A victory — after a 23-run defeat in the preceding game on Saturday following a washed-out opening fixture — will keep the four-match series and Pakistan’s chances to win it alive.

England did not say whether Buttler would return in time to play in the final match of the series at The Oval on Thursday.

Holders England are set to leave for the T20 World Cup in the United States and West Indies on Friday. They face Australia, Scotland, Oman and Namibia in Group B.

T20 World Cup 2024
