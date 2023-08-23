DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | August 24, 2023

Russian mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin listed in plane crash with no survivors: authorities

Reuters Published August 23, 2023 Updated August 23, 2023 11:59pm
A photo of founder of Russia’s Wagner private mercenary group Yevgeny Prigozhin whose name was listed as a passenger on a private jet that crashed north of Moscow on Wednesday. — Reuters/File
A photo of founder of Russia’s Wagner private mercenary group Yevgeny Prigozhin whose name was listed as a passenger on a private jet that crashed north of Moscow on Wednesday. — Reuters/File
This photograph posted on a Wagner linked Telegram channel @grey_zone on August 23, 2023, shows a burning plane wreckage near the village of Kuzhenkino, Tver region. — AFP
This photograph posted on a Wagner linked Telegram channel @grey_zone on August 23, 2023, shows a burning plane wreckage near the village of Kuzhenkino, Tver region. — AFP

Russian mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin was listed as a passenger on a private jet that crashed on Wednesday evening north of Moscow with no survivors, the Russian authorities said.

There was no confirmation that Prigozhin was physically on board and Reuters could not immediately confirm that he was on the aircraft.

“An investigation has been launched into an Embraer plane crash that occurred tonight in the Tver region. According to the passenger list, the name and surname of Yevgeny Prigozhin is among them,” Rosaviatsia, Russia’s aviation agency, was cited as saying by the state TASS news agency.

Russia’s emergency situations ministry said in a statement that the aircraft travelling from Moscow to St Petersburg had crashed near the village of Kuzhenkino in the Tver Region.

It said that 10 people had been on board, including three crew members. According to preliminary information, everyone on board had been killed, it said.

Prigozhin, 62, spearheaded a mutiny against Russia’s top army brass on June 23-24 which President Vladimir Putin said could have tipped Russia into civil war.

The mutiny was ended by negotiations and an apparent Kremlin deal which saw Prigozhin agree to relocate to neighbouring Belarus. But he had appeared to move freely inside Russia after the deal nonetheless.

Prigozhin, who had sought to topple Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu and Valery Gerasimov, chief of the general staff, on Monday posted a video address that he suggested was taken in Africa.

Unconfirmed Russian media reports said that Dmitry Utkin, Prigozhin’s right-hand man, was also on board and that Prigozhin and his associates had attended a meeting with officials from the Russian Defence Ministry.

Reuters could not confirm that and there was no immediate comment from the defence ministry or the Kremlin.

Soon after the plane dropped out of the sky, a second private jet linked to Prigozhin which also appeared to be heading to St Petersburg, Prigozhin’s home base, turned back to Moscow, flight tracking data showed, and later landed.

The flight radar 24 online tracker showed that the Embraer Legacy 600 (plane number RA-02795) had dropped off the radar at 6:11pm. An unverified video clip posted to social media showed a plane resembling a private jet falling out of the sky towards the Earth.

Another unverified clip showed the still burning wreckage of the plane on the ground. At least one body was visible.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Persisting doubts
Updated 23 Aug, 2023

Persisting doubts

As the debate over changes to Army Act, Official secrets law and their legal status continues, dark clouds are gathering over Aiwan-i-Sadr.
Show of solidarity
23 Aug, 2023

Show of solidarity

IT is some solace that the government has demonstrated more empathy with victims of communal violence in Jaranwala...
Women’s football
23 Aug, 2023

Women’s football

THE month-long women’s football contest ended Down Under on Sunday — with many moments of unbridled joy and many...
‘No’ means ‘yes’
Updated 22 Aug, 2023

‘No’ means ‘yes’

If President Alvi truly believes he was deceived, he has responsibility to restore the sanctity of his office.
Arrests & abductions
22 Aug, 2023

Arrests & abductions

THE season of arrests based on dubious charges and abductions of citizens from their homes in Pakistan is clearly in...
Deadly road accident
22 Aug, 2023

Deadly road accident

THE horrible accident on the Lahore-Islamabad motorway early Sunday morning in which at least 18 bus passengers were...