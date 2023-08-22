DAWN.COM Logo

GB prepares policy to mitigate risks to tourist sites

Jamil Nagri Published August 22, 2023

GILGIT: Gilgit-Bal­tistan government has drafted a comprehensive strategy to mitigate environmental concerns threatening the region’s tourist attractions.

According to a press release issued by the GB chief secretary’s office on Monday, the policy will be pivotal in addressing environmental issues in areas frequented by tourists.

The policy included a set of guidelines governing the establishment of tourist facilities within ecologically sensitive and critical regions which are under pressure due to climate change and development.

The guidelines have been approved by the Cabinet Committee on Legislative Business and will be presented in the cabinet meeting for final approval.

The government has also planned to develop eco-friendly tourist destinations through comprehensive master planning of ecologically sensitive and critical zones.

According to the statement, this was being done under the government’s proactive approach taken towards sustainable environmental practices.

After the approval of the project’s PC II, qualified consultants have been engaged to implement the master plan.

The Attabad Lake Area paster plan has reached its final stages of preparation and was ready to be approved by the cabinet.

Similarly, the master plan for Skardu was being deliberated upon and expected to be approved by the Skardu Develop­ment Authority after which it will also be tabled before the cabinet for approval.

Published in Dawn, August 22nd, 2023

