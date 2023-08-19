GB to go plastic-free from 25th

GILGIT: In order to prevent hazardous impacts on human health and environment, the Gilgit-Baltis­tan government has deci­ded to impose a complete ban on single-use plastic throughout the region.

According to a notification issued by the GB home department on Friday, import and manufacturing of all kinds of single-use plastic bags, bottles and other items across the region have also been banned. The government also placed a ban on use of bottled water at government offices, meetings, seminars, workshops, etc.

The ban would be effective from Aug 25 and violators would be fined up to Rs10,000.

The home department said directives have been issued to all government departments, subordinate offices, autonomous bodies and semi-government organisations to avoid use of plastic bottles in offices, meetings, seminars and workshops.

The statement said GB possesses a unique and fragile ecosystem. Owing to the greenhouse effect and subsequent global warming, the region is facing extreme climatic events, like flash floods, landslides, extreme rainfall, low snowfall, warmer winters and decrease in summer temperature.

“The livelihoods in GB are dwelling in this fragile ecosystem region, which is directly dependent upon natural resources and those resources are adversely affected by the negative impacts of clim­a­­te change on the fragile ecological system, within territory of Gilgit-Balt­is­tan. These natural resources are vital for the region and country,” it said.

Published in Dawn, August 19th, 2023