DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | August 19, 2023

GB to go plastic-free from 25th

Jamil Nagri Published August 19, 2023 Updated August 19, 2023 06:05am

GILGIT: In order to prevent hazardous impacts on human health and environment, the Gilgit-Baltis­tan government has deci­ded to impose a complete ban on single-use plastic throughout the region.

According to a notification issued by the GB home department on Friday, import and manufacturing of all kinds of single-use plastic bags, bottles and other items across the region have also been banned. The government also placed a ban on use of bottled water at government offices, meetings, seminars, workshops, etc.

The ban would be effective from Aug 25 and violators would be fined up to Rs10,000.

The home department said directives have been issued to all government departments, subordinate offices, autonomous bodies and semi-government organisations to avoid use of plastic bottles in offices, meetings, seminars and workshops.

The statement said GB possesses a unique and fragile ecosystem. Owing to the greenhouse effect and subsequent global warming, the region is facing extreme climatic events, like flash floods, landslides, extreme rainfall, low snowfall, warmer winters and decrease in summer temperature.

“The livelihoods in GB are dwelling in this fragile ecosystem region, which is directly dependent upon natural resources and those resources are adversely affected by the negative impacts of clim­a­­te change on the fragile ecological system, within territory of Gilgit-Balt­is­tan. These natural resources are vital for the region and country,” it said.

Published in Dawn, August 19th, 2023

Climate Change
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Delayed polls
Updated 19 Aug, 2023

Delayed polls

If delays are inevitable, they must be kept to a minimum, and the ECP should clear the air by announcing a definitive date for general elections.
Flood alert
19 Aug, 2023

Flood alert

IT is not surprising if people living along the Sutlej river, for which a fresh flood alert has been issued by...
Lost children
19 Aug, 2023

Lost children

PAKISTAN is a child rights nightmare. In three weeks, Fatima is the second victim of a twisted elite, bent on...
Afghan dilemma
Updated 18 Aug, 2023

Afghan dilemma

If Kabul’s rulers were to improve the human rights situation and assure the comity of nations that their soil will not be used to host terrorists, global recognition could be forthcoming.
Frenzy of hate
18 Aug, 2023

Frenzy of hate

THE paroxysm of violence in Faisalabad’s Jaranwala area on Wednesday chillingly demonstrated to the Christian...
Frank assessment
18 Aug, 2023

Frank assessment

PEOPLE of conscience the world over have long criticised the atrocious crimes the Israeli state all too frequently...