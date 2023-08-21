Punjab cabinet joins prayers at ransacked church in Jaranwala

MEMBERS of the Christian community attend a Sunday service near the torched Saint John Church in Jaranwala.—AFP

TOBA TEK SINGH: The Punjab caretaker cabinet joined the Christian community in Jaranwala on Sunday as they sat among the rubble of a ransacked church for the first Sunday service after mobs fuelled by allegations of blasphemy burned down over a dozen homes and places of worship in the city.

Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi and his team reached Essa Nagri by bus and attended Sunday prayers in the AEC Church alongside the Christian community.

On the occasion, the CM announced the restoration of other churches at the earliest after he was informed that ACE Church had been renovated. It was also decided that at least 94 families would receive compensation of Rs2 million each within the next 48 hours, which would help them rebuild their houses damaged in the violence.

“Pakistan belongs to every Pakistani whether they are Muslim, Christian, Sikh, or Hindu. All are one. I am with the oppressed and every oppressor will have to face the punishment under the law,” the CM vowed.

CM promises justice, announces Rs2m each for 94 Christian families

He was also briefed by Faisalabad Commissioner Silwat Saeed about the rehabilitation process for displaced families, including the establishment of a relief camp at a government school. The CM also visited the relief camp where he assured the Christian families that they would be compensated for their losses and directed officials to register all affected families.

Later, CM Naqvi held a meeting with religious leaders of Jamia Masjid Sabri, who expressed ‘satisfaction’ over the steps being taken by the administration for the restoration of normalcy in Jaranwala.

In a press release, Caretaker Information Minister Amir Mir said the rights of individuals with affiliations to various faiths would be safeguarded at all costs, while those who engage in ‘mistreatment’ will be made an example of.

Sharing details of Sunday’s cabinet meeting, the caretaker minister said immediate actions were decided upon to provide justice to the victim community, with 94 Christian families set to receive compensation of Rs2 million for the damages to their homes within the next 48 hours.

“This compensation aims to swiftly alleviate their hardships,” he said, adding that the CM instructed the relevant authorities to promptly restore the churches and expedite repairs on the remaining ones.

Mr Mir assured that the “instigators behind this plot would soon be unveiled” as the provincial government “remains steadfast in its commitment to ensuring the rights of minority communities”.

Sunday service

Around 200 Christians sat in chairs set up in a narrow alley alongside the main Salvation Army Church — its cross still missing after being ripped down by the crowds, AFP reported.

“We used to come here without any fear but today we need the police,” 29-year-old housewife Nosheen Farman, who cannot yet return to her burned home, told AFP. “We did not bring our children, the ones who we teach that they must come to church.” A choir girl sang alongside a tabla player, as dozens of security personnel guarded the area. The crowds joined their hands together in prayer, except to occasionally wipe their eyes. Many of the attendees had come from surrounding cities to show support.

While the church was too damaged to host the service, Christians entered in small groups to survey the blackened windows and cracked ceilings.

“After the recent incident, we have a lot of security doubts. We are wondering whether we are safe or not, 32-year-old Sara Ejaz, a teacher who is staying with relatives nearby, told AFP.

Hundreds of Christians are unable to return with their houses gutted and broken contents strewn across the street. “These buildings and houses will be restored, but it will be difficult for girls and children to come out of this trauma. They will always remember the terror they faced, that they had to flee their own homes,” said 44-year-old Samson Salamat.

Published in Dawn, August 21st, 2023