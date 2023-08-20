Many feared killed in North Waziristan explosion

NORTH WAZIRISTAN: Several people were killed in an explosion in the Shawal area of North Waziristan, the local deputy commissioner said on Saturday.

The incident took place on Saturday night, when over a dozen labourers were heading to South Waziristan from the Shawal area of North Waz­ir­istan in a vehicle, Inspector Abrar told Dawn. However, DC Rehan Gul did not give a death toll.

Police officials said a private vehicle carrying the labourers hit a landmine in the Gull Meer Kor area, killing 11 workers and wounding two others. Soon after the incident, sources said, the injured as well as the bodies of the deceased were shifted to hospital.

There were also reports that a total of 16 labourers were on their way to South Waziristan when an explosive device went off near the vehicle.

