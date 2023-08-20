DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | August 20, 2023

Sanjrani reaffirms ECP ruling on polls after delimitation

Imran Ayub Published August 20, 2023 Updated August 20, 2023 08:47am
Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani speaks to reporters at the mausoleum of Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah on Saturday. — Photo courtesy PID
Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani speaks to reporters at the mausoleum of Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah on Saturday. — Photo courtesy PID

KARACHI: Standing firmly behind a recent decision by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani has insisted that the general elections will be held only after fresh delimitation, terming it a ‘consensus decision’ of all components of the recently-dissolved coalition government.

Talking to reporters at the mausoleum of Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah on Saturday, the Senate chairman sounded confident that there is “no uncertainty” about the next polls, and it was only the constitutional requirements that could push the exercise for a few months.

“Let me tell you that election would be held and it would be held on time, and when I say timely, it means after the fresh delimitation,” he explained when asked about his thoughts over the uncertainty prevailing over the holding of general elections this year.

“As soon as delimitation exercise is completed, the ECP will announce the date for next general elections, and they will take place. The nation should remain contented,” he added.

Hints at possible delay in president’s election beyond Sept 9

Just a few days before the dissolution of the National Assembly, the government at the Council of Common Interests (CCI) meeting ‘unanimously’ approved the 2023 digital census results while knowing well the impact of this decision, Mr Sanjrani explained.

“The upper house of the parliament is present as the representative of all the federating units of Pakistan, and it will continue working to ensure the rights of all the four provinces of the country during the tenure of the caretaker government,” the Senate chairman responded to a query about his role amid political uncertainty and economic challenges.

“Senate is a constitutional body, and it does not have executive authority. But we, as senators and representatives of the people, are effectively raising our voice on the issues concerning the country and the nation, while as chairman of the house, I am also playing my role as defined by the constitution.”

President’s election

In reply to a question regarding president’s election, Mr Sanjrani said the tenure of the incumbent president would complete on September 9, though the constitution provides leniency for continuity of the outgoing president till election of a new president.

“Following the general election in the country, the electoral college for the presidential election would come into being with the formation of National Assembly and all four provincial assemblies. Then obviously, the election for the next president would also be conducted,” he added.

Published in Dawn, August 20th, 2023

Election 2023
Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Catch-22
Updated 20 Aug, 2023

Catch-22

Much time has been lost and grass trampled on in this fight between elephants.
Saving fishermen
20 Aug, 2023

Saving fishermen

AMONG the most impecunious and marginalised of society, naive fisherfolk have long endured the political chill in...
Mayhem in Wadh
20 Aug, 2023

Mayhem in Wadh

IT should be incomprehensible that any part of a country in peacetime would become a battlefield without the state...
Delayed polls
Updated 19 Aug, 2023

Delayed polls

If delays are inevitable, they must be kept to a minimum, and the ECP should clear the air by announcing a definitive date for general elections.
Flood alert
19 Aug, 2023

Flood alert

IT is not surprising if people living along the Sutlej river, for which a fresh flood alert has been issued by...
Lost children
19 Aug, 2023

Lost children

PAKISTAN is a child rights nightmare. In three weeks, Fatima is the second victim of a twisted elite, bent on...