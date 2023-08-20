Sanjrani reaffirms ECP ruling on polls after delimitation

KARACHI: Standing firmly behind a recent decision by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani has insisted that the general elections will be held only after fresh delimitation, terming it a ‘consensus decision’ of all components of the recently-dissolved coalition government.

Talking to reporters at the mausoleum of Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah on Saturday, the Senate chairman sounded confident that there is “no uncertainty” about the next polls, and it was only the constitutional requirements that could push the exercise for a few months.

“Let me tell you that election would be held and it would be held on time, and when I say timely, it means after the fresh delimitation,” he explained when asked about his thoughts over the uncertainty prevailing over the holding of general elections this year.

“As soon as delimitation exercise is completed, the ECP will announce the date for next general elections, and they will take place. The nation should remain contented,” he added.

Hints at possible delay in president’s election beyond Sept 9

Just a few days before the dissolution of the National Assembly, the government at the Council of Common Interests (CCI) meeting ‘unanimously’ approved the 2023 digital census results while knowing well the impact of this decision, Mr Sanjrani explained.

“The upper house of the parliament is present as the representative of all the federating units of Pakistan, and it will continue working to ensure the rights of all the four provinces of the country during the tenure of the caretaker government,” the Senate chairman responded to a query about his role amid political uncertainty and economic challenges.

“Senate is a constitutional body, and it does not have executive authority. But we, as senators and representatives of the people, are effectively raising our voice on the issues concerning the country and the nation, while as chairman of the house, I am also playing my role as defined by the constitution.”

President’s election

In reply to a question regarding president’s election, Mr Sanjrani said the tenure of the incumbent president would complete on September 9, though the constitution provides leniency for continuity of the outgoing president till election of a new president.

“Following the general election in the country, the electoral college for the presidential election would come into being with the formation of National Assembly and all four provincial assemblies. Then obviously, the election for the next president would also be conducted,” he added.

Published in Dawn, August 20th, 2023