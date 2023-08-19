Ahad Cheema allowed to go abroad

LAHORE: An accountability court on Friday granted a one-time permission to Ahad Khan Cheema, the special assistant to caretaker prime minister, to go abroad on an official tour.

Cheema faces proceedings in two NAB references — Ashiana-i-Iqbal Housing Scheme and assets beyond means.

A counsel for Cheema told the court that the applicant was required to visit Austria with an official delegation. He asked the court to give a one-time permission to the petitioner from Aug 20 to 27.

Judge Zubair Shahzad Kiani allowed the application and granted a one-time permission to Cheema to go abroad for one week.

Previously, the NAB had also arrested Cheema in the references of illegal assets and the housing scheme.

An inquiry against him and others regarding alleged corruption in the LDA-City Housing Scheme was closed after the development partners promised to give plots to all the allottees.

In the scheme’s reference, the NAB alleged that Cheema and other accused persons caused a huge loss to national exchequer by awarding the contract of the housing scheme to a company without bidding.

Published in Dawn, August 19th, 2023