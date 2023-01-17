PML-N nominates Ahad Cheema, Mohsin Naqvi as Punjab caretaker CM

Punjab opposition leader Hamza Shehbaz on Tuesday nominated Mohsin Naqvi and Ahad Cheema for the caretaker chief minister’s position.

In a letter sent to Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman, Hamza disapproved of the nominees proposed by outgoing Chief Minister Parvez Elahi.

Hamza said that since he was abroad, he was appointing prime minister’s spokesperson Malik Ahmed Khan to coordinate the caretaker CM issue.

The development came hours after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif consulted with the government’s coalition partners to discuss the PML-N’s nominees for Punjab caretaker chief minister.

In a tweet, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said that the premier had spoken to PPP co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari, Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl emir Maulana Fazlur Rehman as well as Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) President Chaudhry Shujaat on the phone.

Aurangzeb said PM Shehbaz also discussed the country’s overall political situation with the politicians.

Earlier today, Khan said the premier would discuss PML-N’s nominees for Punjab caretaker chief minister with Zardari and the list would subsequently be forwarded to the governor.

Talking to reporters in Lahore, Khan said the prime minister consulted with Hamza while efforts to develop a consensus with the PPP would be made today.

Khan said it was inappropriate to publicise the names before sharing them with coalition partners. “We are holding consultation with allies who have a stake in Punjab.”

He said he also had a telephonic conversation with Elahi “and meritoriously speaking, we did not have any major objection to the names finalised by him [Elahi] for the coveted post”.

When asked if the PPP was also suggesting its nominee for the provincial chief executive’s position, Khan said such decisions were always taken with consensus, especially when consultations were involved.

To another question, the PM’s adviser said the political environment was “overall good” in the country.

Later in a tweet, Khan said the PML-N had also agreed on the name of the former president Supreme Court Bar Association Ahsan Bhoon, but “he expressed gratitude and at the same time apologised [from taking the role] for his engagements with lawyers fraternity.”

Rehman had on Monday sent three names proposed by Elahi to Hamza to build a consensus on the matter.

The PTI and the PML-Q had on Sunday finalised three consensus candidates as their nominees for the appointment of a caretaker chief minister in the province.

The nominees included Cabinet Secretary Ahmad Nawaz Sukhera, former health minister Naseer Khan and former chief secretary Nasir Saeed Khosa.

Last week, Elahi had signed a summary to dissolve the Punjab Assembly. In a brief one-line advice addressed to Governor Rehman, Elahi said: “I Parvez Elahi, chief minister of Punjab, hereby, advise you to dissolve the provincial assembly.”

The next day on Saturday, the provincial assembly automatically dissolved after Rehman refused to sign Elahi’s summary.