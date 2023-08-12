Police relaunch crackdown on PTI workers in Punjab

LAHORE: The Punjab police have relaunched a massive crackdown on workers of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) across the province.

The police claimed that raids were being carried out for the arrest of suspects wanted in the criminal cases lodged against them for allegedly attacking military installations and public buildings on May 9.

Some sources alleged that the Punjab police high-ups had ordered the arrest of the PTI workers in the wake of a statement made by PTI’s senior vice chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi that urged party workers to celebrate the Indepen­dence Day by taking out rallies.

They said that the government authorities feared that the PTI workers might hoist party flags instead of national flags on the rooftops and the act may bring disgrace to the country.

There were some reports that the Punjab police high command has issued instructions to the district and regional police officers to initiate the crackdown and ensure that no violation or law and order situation was created by PTI workers ahead of the Independence Day.

They have also been directed to stop PTI workers from taking out rallies or demonstrations across Punjab before or on Aug 14.

The Lahore police high-ups have been instructed to establish the writ of the law on the streets and prevent untoward incidents ahead of Aug 14 in the city.

An official said that a list of nearly 400 activists, workers and leaders of PTI had been circulated among police officers in the province with a direction to launch the crackdown for their arrest.

Many reports started emerging from various parts of Punjab that the police teams were raiding residences, party offices and other premises to arrest PTI workers and leaders.

Some news channels reported that over 1,000 workers, activists and leaders of the PTI have been marked for arrest in the latest crackdown.

According to a local news channel, a list of 4,082 individuals has been compiled by the Punjab police for the arrest.

After the instructions, special teams of police have reportedly raided nearly 100 identified places in various districts of Punjab to arrest PTI workers over the last two days or so.

In Lahore, a police team reportedly raided the house of PTI leader Musarrat Cheema who alleged that the police harassed her employees.

Punjab Inspector General of Police Dr Usman Anwar said that the provincial police were targeting those ‘criminals’ who were wanted in the May 9 attack cases.

He asserted that no party worker was being arrested in the wake of Independence Day, adding that “we are after those who are involved in criminal cases”.

