3 arrested for allegedly beating man to death inside car showroom in Karachi: police

Karachi police have apprehended three men for their alleged involvement in the fatal assault of a man inside a showroom situated near Nagan Chowrangi, officials said on Friday.

The arrest comes after disturbing footage capturing the attack, where a group of men can be seen assaulting the victim — identified as Adeel Tanveer — started doing rounds on social media. The incident sparked outrage with people demanding justice for the deceased and his family.

Speaking to Dawn.com today, Central SSP Maroof Usman confirmed that the suspects had been taken into custody. He said they were proprietors of a showroom and had engaged in a conflict with the deceased over money.

Meanwhile, the Sir Syed police said in a statement that the suspects, identified as Ali and Ammar, were arrested along with their accomplice at a local eatery in North Karachi on Thursday,

The suspects, it stated, told the police that the victim had an outstanding debt of Rs 1.5-1.6 million with them for a considerable period. However, he had not repaid the owed amount.

As disclosed by the arrested individuals, they tracked down Tanveer on August 8, subsequently bringing him to the car showroom. On the same day, he was subjected to torture, and the distressing incident was also filmed.

Describing the events, the police said: “Upon reaching the showroom, the police discovered the body of the victim and moved it to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for necessary legal procedures.”

Police surgeon Dr Summaiya Syed told Dawn.com that the victim’s body was brought to the hospital at approximately 5am on Thursday for necessary legal procedures.

Dr Syed noted the presence of numerous bruises covering the body, accompanied by fractures in the bones. Furthermore, she highlighted the existence of electrocution marks on the victim’s body.

The FIR

The first information report (FIR), a copy of which is available with Dawn.com, was filed by the victim’s sister at the Sir Syed police station

It stated that the complainant’s neighbours informed her about Tanveer’s body, which as per the FIR was found inside the A.R. car showroom office located in Sector 11-C of North Karachi.

The complainant said in the FIR that her brother’s body was covered with torture marks and there were taces fractures on his fingers.

She recounted that her brother had been entrusted with “certain goods” by men namely Ali and Ammar. However, these items became subjects of a dispute as the aforementioned men, along with Hassan and Safeer, insisted on their return.

The FIR added that the victim’s refusal to return the goods led to the “brutal assault” which resulted in the death.