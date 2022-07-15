DAWN.COM Logo

Terrorism FIR lodged against man for killing, ‘cooking’ wife in Karachi

Published July 15, 2022 - Updated July 15, 2022 10:19am

KARACHI: Police on Thursday registered a case regarding Wednesday’s gruesome murder of a woman and subsequent ‘cooking’ of her body parts in a cauldron in Gulshan-i-Iqbal.

Investigations have been started to find out the motive behind the shocking incident. Efforts were being made to arrest the victim’s husband, who had fled along with his three children after the murder, said SSP-East Syed Abdul Rahim Sherazi.

He added that the initial probe revealed that Nargis was allegedly stabbed to death by her husband Ashiq Husain over some family dispute.

He said that the Mobina Town police had registered an FIR against the husband over murder and terrorism charges on the complaint of victim’s brother Syed Mushtaq Husain, a resident of Tori Bangash Colony in Orangi Town.

The complainant said that they belonged to Parachinar and his sister Nargis was married off by her father to their cousin Ashiq Husain around 22 years ago in the metropolis and the couple had six children.

He was at work when his brother informed him on Wednesday noon that their sister had allegedly been killed by her husband. He along with his family rushed to the home in Block-4 of Gulshan where police and an Edhi ambulance were already there.

The complainant said when he went inside the kitchen he saw the body was in a cauldron, which was placed on a stove with the burner turned on. They immediately turned off the burner. His 16-year-old niece, who was present there, informed them that at around 3am on Wednesday, a scuffle broke out between her parents and later on her father killed her mother.

The complainant said the suspect after the killing tried to cook her body in the cauldron to ‘terrorise’ his children and then fled along with three of his children.

Published in Dawn, July 15th, 2022

