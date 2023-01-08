DAWN.COM Logo

Teenager who shot dead fellow student at coaching centre in Karachi’s Gulshan still at large

Imtiaz Ali Published January 8, 2023 Updated January 8, 2023 11:11am

KARACHI: While the killer of a teenage student, who was murdered at a coaching centre in Gulshan-i-Iqbal on Friday, is still at large, victim’s family and relatives took the coffin and held a protest demonstration outside the Karachi Press Club on Saturday demanding justice for the victim.

A student armed with a Kalashnikov rifle along with his accomplices shot dead Ahsan Akhtar, 19, inside an educational institute and escaped.

An Edhi Foundation spokesperson said that the relatives took the coffin from Sohrab Goth morgue to protest outside the KPC.

Victim’s relatives including members of the Pakistan Meo Ittehad, as the deceased belonged to the Meo community, staged a sit-in and demanded justice.

They complained that they felt threatened by the killers. They also criticised the police for not arresting the killer and his accomplices. The protesters also accused the police of lodging the FIR late.

Victim’s family and relatives stage sit-in; blame police for not arresting killer, his accomplices

SSP-East Syed Abdul Rahim Shirazi along with other officials arrived at the spot and held successful talks with the protesters. He assured them of early arrest of the killers.

The relatives announced that if the killers were not arrested, they would resume their protest.

Man bludgeoned to death

A 55-year-old man was found murdered in New Karachi on Saturday.

Police said that the body of Ghani Ali was recovered near Khizra Masjid in Khamiso Goth.

New Karachi Industrial Area SHO Chaudhry Tufail said that he was killed outside his home with a hard and blunt instrument.

He said one suspect, Mumtaz, was taken into custody for interrogation. He was said to be ‘interested’ in the victim’s daughter and neighbours told the police that they had also quarrelled with each other before the incident.

The body was shifted to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for completing medico-legal formalities.

Published in Dawn, january 8th, 2023

