DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | April 29, 2024

Indian lawmaker allied with Modi’s BJP faces sexual harassment probe

Reuters Published April 29, 2024 Updated April 29, 2024 09:17pm

India’s southern state of Karnataka will investigate a lawmaker whose party is a key ally of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), on suspicion of sexual harassment, the state’s chief minister has said.

The scion of a prominent political family, the lawmaker, Prajwal Revanna, 33, is the grandson of former prime minister HD Deve Gowda, the nephew of a former chief minister of the state and the son of another former Karnataka minister.

The accusations surfaced last week as half of the state voted in India’s seven-phase general elections, in which Revanna was seeking a second term for his Janata Dal (Secular) party.

“The government has decided to form a special investigation team in connection with Prajwal Revanna’s obscene video case,” Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, whose Congress party is a BJP rival, said in a social media post over the weekend.

Screengrab taken from Siddaramaiah’s X account.
Screengrab taken from Siddaramaiah’s X account.

“Obscene video clips are circulating […] where it appears that women have been sexually assaulted,” he added.

Police registered a complaint against Revanna based on the statement of a woman who worked in the family home, and also named his father, HD Revanna, as a suspect, media said.

Prajwal Revanna did not respond to requests for comment, with the media saying he was out of the country.

“I will not react about anything,” his father told reporters on Monday but added the son would return when required.

“Since this has been handed over to a special investigation team, I will not say anything that will affect it,” HD Revanna added.

“He had to go on a trip and he has gone […] He will come when he is called to join the investigation.”

Indian elections 2024
World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Weathering the storm
Updated 29 Apr, 2024

Weathering the storm

Let 2024 be the year when we all proactively ensure that our communities are safeguarded and that the future is secure against the inevitable next storm.
Afghan repatriation
29 Apr, 2024

Afghan repatriation

COMPARED to the roughshod manner in which the caretaker set-up dealt with the issue, the elected government seems a...
Trying harder
29 Apr, 2024

Trying harder

IT is a relief that Pakistan managed to salvage some pride. Pakistan had taken the lead, then fell behind before...
Return to the helm
Updated 28 Apr, 2024

Return to the helm

With Nawaz Sharif as PML-N president, will we see more grievances being aired?
Unvaxxed & vulnerable
Updated 28 Apr, 2024

Unvaxxed & vulnerable

Even deadly mosquito-borne illnesses like dengue and malaria have vaccines, but they are virtually unheard of in Pakistan.
Gaza’s hell
Updated 28 Apr, 2024

Gaza’s hell

Perhaps Western ‘statesmen’ may moderate their policies if a significant percentage of voters punish them at the ballot box.