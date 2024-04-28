DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | April 28, 2024

2 railway constables martyred, 5 others injured after firing over land dispute in Mardan

Pervaiz Khan Published April 28, 2024 Updated April 28, 2024 10:40pm

Two railway constables were martyred while five people — including a police inspector — were injured after the police clashed with the staff of a private shopping mall over a land dispute on Nowshera Road in Mardan on Sunday.

DPO Zahoor Babar Afridi said there was a lease dispute between Zaman Sons Shopping Mall on Mardan Nowshera Road and the Railway Department for some time, adding that the matter had also been taken to the Peshawar High Court.

The railway personnel and the Mardan administration had sealed the shopping mall four days ago, after which the owner reopened it last night, the DPO said.

According to DPO Afridi, the railway police arrived today to seal the shopping mall again, resulting in a spat that escalated into a physical altercation, during which firing was opened and two constables of railway police — Waqas Khan and Umar Khan — were martyred.

Five employees of the shopping mall, including Inspector Feroze Khan, were also injured, following which eight people were detained and mall was sealed, while the bodies and the injured were transferred to the Mardan Medical Complex.

A first information report (FIR) of the matter has not been registered yet.

Provincial Minister for Food Zahir Shah Toru visited the injured in the hospital and blamed the railways police for the escalation of the matter.

He said that the entire situation was brought to the notice of the district administration as well as the police, and the matter was pending in the high court, but still the railway police “overstepped their authority”.

The minister also demanded a high level inquiry against the railway authorities.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Return to the helm
Updated 28 Apr, 2024

Return to the helm

With Nawaz Sharif as PML-N president, will we see more grievances being aired?
Unvaxxed & vulnerable
Updated 28 Apr, 2024

Unvaxxed & vulnerable

Even deadly mosquito-borne illnesses like dengue and malaria have vaccines, but they are virtually unheard of in Pakistan.
Gaza’s hell
Updated 28 Apr, 2024

Gaza’s hell

Perhaps Western ‘statesmen’ may moderate their policies if a significant percentage of voters punish them at the ballot box.
Missing links
Updated 27 Apr, 2024

Missing links

As the past decades have shown, the country has not been made more secure by ‘disappearing’ people suspected of wrongdoing.
Freedom to report?
27 Apr, 2024

Freedom to report?

AN accountability court has barred former prime minister Imran Khan and his wife from criticising the establishment...
After Bismah
27 Apr, 2024

After Bismah

BISMAH Maroof’s contribution to Pakistan cricket extends beyond the field. The 32-year old, Pakistan’s...