Judge orders strict action against use, sale of toy horns in parts of Karachi’s Malir

A judicial magistrate directed police on Wednesday to take strict action against the “use and sale” of toy horns in parts of Karachi’s Malir, observing that these practices during Independence Day celebrations were a cause of “nuisance”.

Judicial Magistrate (Malir) Anwer Ali Shah issued these directives to the station house officers (SHOs) of Sachal and Sharafi Goth police stations, falling under the administrative jurisdiction of his court, after taking suo motu notice of the matter.

He said it had been brought to his knowledge that “honking toy horns” were being sold and used in the name of Independence Day celebrations within the jurisdictions of his court, causing nuisance for ailing persons and the general public.

There, he added, he had taken cognisance of the matter under Section 190(c) of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

He directed the two SHOs to take “stern action under penal provisions against such accused persons who are using such honking toy horns in the name of celebration of independence day, which is causing public nuisance”.

The magistrate also directed them to submit a compliance report to him “without fail”.