PTI workers released from Shangla jail

SHANGLA: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf workers, who were arrested in May 9 riot cases under 3-MPO (Maintenance of Public Order) Ordinance, were released from jail here on Friday after the Peshawar High Court had granted them the post-arrest bail the other day.

Lawyers of the detained PTI workers, including Jawad Ali Noor, Sadar Rehman and Mir Alam told Dawn on Friday that 16 workers had been detained under 3-MPO on the orders of deputy commissioner Hassan Abid. They said all the PTI workers had been released from the jail after PHC granted them post-arrest bail.

The Shangla police had arrested the PTI workers from different areas on July 19 under 3-MPO.

The counsel said they had also obtained interim bail till August 17 for Puran tehsil chairman Abdul Maula, Yasir Arafat, Tariq Ahmad and Ihsan Ali.

