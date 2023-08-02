PM Shehbaz again invites Turkiye to join CPEC

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday renewed his invitation to Turkiye for joining the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), citing the latter as a “natural partner”.

The premier made the remarks while addressing the launch of the fourth Milgem class corvette at the Karachi Shipyard, where Turkiye Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz was also present.

In November last year, the premier had invited Turkiye to join CPEC to bring about regional prosperity, alleviate poverty and empower people through better education and health facilities.

Months earlier, he had proposed turning CPEC into a “trilateral arrangement” between China, Pakistan and Turkey so that all three nations could benefit from its potential.

Addressing the ceremony in Karachi today, the premier said that Port Qasim was a hub but there was a need to link it with Gwadar, where business had “just started”.

“CPEC is a roaring success,” the premier said, as he noted that Pakistan and China had recently agreed to launch the second phase of the project.

“This will be in multiple directions […] and this is bound to increase the quantum of business transactions through sea and land between China and Pakistan, and in that Turkiye is a natural partner.

“I would like to once again renew this invitation that let us join hands in this wonderful story of mutual, joint progress and prosperity,” Shehbaz said.

At the outset of his speech, the premier said that the relations between the two countries were “deep-rooted and historic”.

“We are united by a common faith, heritage and civilisation and we share our perspectives on regional and global issues. The relations between our two countries predate the establishment of Pakistan,” he said.

“We celebrate each others’ success stories and stand together in the face of challenges,” the premier said as he recalled the visit of Turkiye President Tayyip Erdogan during the 2010 floods.

PM Shehbaz further said that Turkiye also stood by Pakistan during last year’s devastating floods, saying that it was “very valuable and timely help”.

He said that the launch of the warship was another example of the countries’ commitment to supporting the other and to strengthen trade, industry and economic cooperation.

“I think it is high time we further enhance our strategic cooperation and add onto this wonderful joint venture in many other areas,” he said.