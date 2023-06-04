PM invites Turkish firms to invest in Pakistan

PRIME MINISTER Shehbaz Sharif greets Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, after his inauguration ceremony in Ankara, on Saturday.—Courtesy Foreign Office

ANKARA: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday invited Turkish investors and businessmen to expand their investment in various areas of Pakistan.

PM Sharif, who has travelled to Turkiye to attend the swearing-in ceremony of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, held separate meetings with the representatives of several companies.

Talking to a delegation of Anadolu Group comprising CEO Coca Cola CCI Karim Yahi, Chief Strategy Office Atilla Yerlikaya and Head of Public Policy Taylan Coban, he encouraged the group for bringing investment to Pakistan and providing jobs to the people of Pakistan.

He called for establishing strategic collaboration in sectors of energy, agriculture, information technology (IT), and construction.

Meetings with top officials cover energy, construction, tourism, electronics, wind power, agriculture, engineering, IT sectors

The exchanges spanned around expanding trade and investment ties to maximise mutual gains from available opportunities in Pakistan and to enhance cooperation in key sectors of economy through the direct presence of Turkish enterprises and via joint ventures with Pakistani counterparts.

It may be recalled that after the signing of the historic ‘Trade in Goods Agreement’ by the two countries in August last year, which became operational on May 1, new opportunities for trade of traditional and non-traditional products have emerged between the two countries. For the effective utilisation of these opportunities, the PM urged Turkish companies to invest in Pakistan, assuring them of complete facilitation and a conducive business environment.

The PM also held meetings with leading Turkish companies, including Arcelik, Zorlu, Albayrak, Limak, Dolsar, Anadolu Group, Turkish Contractors Association and Pak Yetirim.

The Turkish companies briefed the PM on their existing and future plans for investment.

During a meeting with Sinan Ak of Zorlu Group, the two sides discussed projects regarding wind power and solar energy.

Ahmet Albayrak, Chairman Board of Directors of Al-Bayrak Group, informed the PM about their interest in investment in affordable housing projects, solid waste management, electricity generation from waste, and tractor industry.

The PM hailed the projects of Al-Bayrak Group.

The delegation of the Turkish Contractors Association, led by its President Erdal Eren, discussed with the PM prospects of investment in the country’s construction sector.

Dolsar Engineering Chairman Irfan Aker during his meeting with the PM expressed keen interest to expand the investment in Pakistan’s energy and construction sectors.

Chairperson Limak Holdings Ebru Ozdemir called on PM Shehbaz to explore the prospects of investment in Pakistan’s diverse areas, including energy, infrastructure, tourism and construction.

During the meeting, it was informed that Ms Ozdemir would visit Pakistan with a delegation soon to directly interact with the relevant stakeholders and finalise joint ventures to contribute to expanding trade and investment between Pakistan and Turkiye.

Ms Ozdemir shared the details of a unique and inspiring project Global Engineer Girls, an international philanthropic initiative to inspire the next generation of female engineers and provide girls and women with education, mentorship and career opportunities.

She said the initiative would educate and enable girls and women in Pakistan to gain experience and pursue careers in science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

Chairman Pak Yatirim and President DEIK Neil Olpak during the meeting with Prime Minister Sharif expressed keen interest to invest in the country’s renewable energy and construction sectors.

President DEIK informed the prime minister about the Turkish companies’ intentions to invest in Pakistan.

PM Shehbaz welcomed their keenness to invest in the country.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb, Special Assistant to Prime Minister Tariq Fatimi and Pakistan’s Ambassador to Turkiye Dr Yousuf Junaid were present during the meeting.

Published in Dawn, June 4th, 2023