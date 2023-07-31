SBP keeps interest rate unchanged at 22pc

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Monday maintained the status quo and decided to keep the key policy rate unchanged at 22 per cent.

The announcement was made by SBP Governor Jameel Ahmed after a meeting of the bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC).

The SBP has raised its key policy rate by 12.25 percentage points since April 2022, mainly to curb soaring inflation. SBP held rates steady in June saying inflation had peaked at 38pc in the preceding month.

But before June’s end, it raised rates by 100 bps at an emergency meeting, citing a “slightly deteriorated inflation outlook”.

In a press conference today, SBP Governor Jameel Ahmed said the decision to maintain the policy rate was taken after reviewing inflation and external development. “There was a significant decline in year-on-year inflation in June,” he pointed out.

Similarly, average inflation during the fiscal year 2023 clocked in at 29.2pc.

He highlighted that the MPC had forecasted inflation between 20pc and 22pc for the current fiscal year.

“In the coming months, inflation will start steadily declining. From July to December, the inflation rate will gradually decrease but we will see a steady decline from January to June 2024.

“Ultimately, the committee assessed that we are on track to bring inflation to 5-7pc by the end of 2025,” the SBP governor added.

He further said that economic growth was also discussed in the MPC meeting today and growth was expected to stay between 2pc and 3pc in FY24.

