DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | July 31, 2023

Denmark seeks limits on protests involving Holy Quran burnings

AFP Published July 30, 2023 Updated July 30, 2023 10:49pm

The Danish government said on Sunday it would explore legal means of stopping protests involving the burning of holy texts in certain circumstances, citing security concerns following backlash over such incidents that saw the Holy Quran desecrated in Denmark and Sweden.

Noting that such protests played into the hands of extremists, the government wants to “explore” intervening in situations where “other countries, cultures, and religions are being insulted, and where this could have significant negative consequences for Denmark, not least with regard to security,” it said in a statement from the foreign ministry.

“This must of course be done within the framework of the constitutionally protected freedom of expression and in a manner that does not change the fact that freedom of expression in Denmark has a very broad scope,” it added, stressing it is one of the country’s most important values.

Several recent protests involving desecrations of the Holy Quran have raised diplomatic tensions throughout the Middle East and the two Nordic countries.

The Danish government noted that the protests have “reached a level where Denmark, in many parts of the world across continents, is being viewed as a country that facilitates insult and denigration of the cultures, religions, and traditions of other countries.”

It added that the “primary purpose” of some of the actions had been to provoke and “could have significant consequences.”

Both Danish and Swedish envoys have been summoned to a slew of Middle Eastern nations.

In a separate statement, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said he had been in close contact with his Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen, and that a similar process was already underway in Sweden.

“We have also started to analyse the legal situation already… in order to consider measures to strengthen our national security and the security of Swedes in Sweden and around the world,” Kristersson said in a post to Instagram.

Saudi Arabia and Iraq have called for a meeting, expected to be held on Monday, of the Jeddah-based Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to address the Holy Quran’s desecration in both Sweden and Denmark.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Fluid & resilient
Updated 29 Jul, 2023

Fluid & resilient

Afghan Taliban’s assumption of power is giving increased operational space to the TTP in Afghanistan.
Six-month window
Updated 30 Jul, 2023

Six-month window

In the vaccination drive next month, health authorities must ensure that every child under five is covered.
Series win
Updated 30 Jul, 2023

Series win

Pakistan struggled in the last two cycles of the WTC but its performance in Sri Lanka was much better.
Control.pk
Updated 28 Jul, 2023

Control.pk

Govt clearly has no clue about how to empower the IT industry and unlock its potential.
SIFC initiative
28 Jul, 2023

SIFC initiative

GIVEN the haste with which the government is trying to roll out a legal infrastructure for the military-backed...
UNGA resolution
28 Jul, 2023

UNGA resolution

AS attempts by bigots and provocateurs to attack Islam’s sacred symbols continue unabated, efforts are also being...