DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | July 30, 2023

Karakoram Highway blocked at various points in GB following rain-triggered mudslides

Umar Bacha Published July 30, 2023 Updated July 30, 2023 03:36pm
Vehicles are left stranded as mudslides blocked the Karakoram Highway in Gilgit-Baltistan on Sunday. — Photo courtesy Diamer administration
Vehicles are left stranded as mudslides blocked the Karakoram Highway in Gilgit-Baltistan on Sunday. — Photo courtesy Diamer administration
Mudslides blocked the Karakoram Highway in Gilgit-Baltistan on Sunday. — Photo courtesy Diamer administration
Mudslides blocked the Karakoram Highway in Gilgit-Baltistan on Sunday. — Photo courtesy Diamer administration

Flash floods and mudslides triggered by heavy downpour blocked the Karakoram Highway (KKH) at various points in Gilgit-Baltistan on Sunday.

Diamer Deputy Commissioner (DC) Captain (Rtd) Arif Ahmad told Dawn.com that the KKH was blocked near Goharabad village’s Gandalo area, adding that it was blocked at nine different points within a 1.5-kilometre stretch.

He further said that two cars were damaged after coming in contact with mudslides. However, the passengers in them remained safe and the cars were pulled out of the mudslides.

A car was damaged by a mudslide on the Karakoram Highway in Gilgit-Baltistan on Sunday. — Photo courtesy Diamer administration
A car was damaged by a mudslide on the Karakoram Highway in Gilgit-Baltistan on Sunday. — Photo courtesy Diamer administration

DC Ahmad stated that over 50 houses had been damaged in the district due to the rain-triggered floods in the past eight days while around 250 kilometres of linked roads and nine vehicles had been damaged, increasing the locals’ misery.

The DC went on to confirm that other than major and linked roads, water supply lines were also damaged in Diamer district’s Darail tehsils.

DC Ahmad urged tourists and commuters to avoid unnecessary travel via the KKH these days as landslide and mudslides incidents are occurring there on a daily basis.

National Highway Authority Deputy Director Ghulam Abbas told Dawn.com that efforts to clear the KKH were under way.

Muhammad Hafeez Tangiri, a local resident from Diamer’s Tangir tehsil, said his village has been devastated by the floods, damaging suspension bridges and main and linked roads there.

He further said that a day ago, the local community gathered in the Phapat village to demand that the government protect their village from being hit by any further floods as it had been affected for a long time — almost every year during the monsoon season.

Meanwhile, Hunza DC Ghazanfar Ali said that roads heading to the Misgar and Shimshal villages were blocked as well due to heavy rains last night.

He added that machinery was being used to clear the Misgar road while the district’s works department was mobilising machinery on the Shimshal Road.

The Hunza DC requested commuters to avoid travelling on the said roads till the completion of the clearance operation.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Fluid & resilient
Updated 29 Jul, 2023

Fluid & resilient

Afghan Taliban’s assumption of power is giving increased operational space to the TTP in Afghanistan.
Six-month window
Updated 30 Jul, 2023

Six-month window

In the vaccination drive next month, health authorities must ensure that every child under five is covered.
Series win
Updated 30 Jul, 2023

Series win

Pakistan struggled in the last two cycles of the WTC but its performance in Sri Lanka was much better.
Control.pk
Updated 28 Jul, 2023

Control.pk

Govt clearly has no clue about how to empower the IT industry and unlock its potential.
SIFC initiative
28 Jul, 2023

SIFC initiative

GIVEN the haste with which the government is trying to roll out a legal infrastructure for the military-backed...
UNGA resolution
28 Jul, 2023

UNGA resolution

AS attempts by bigots and provocateurs to attack Islam’s sacred symbols continue unabated, efforts are also being...