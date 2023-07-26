NDMA warns of flash floods as rains wreak havoc in parts of Balochistan, Punjab

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Wednesday warned of flash floods in parts of Balochistan and Punjab in the next 24-72 hours as rains inundated villages and swept away roads in the provinces.

According to the Balochistan Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), at least three people were killed in rain-related incidents in Kech, Khuzdar and Jal Magsi areas during the last 24 hours.

In Punjab, several villages were submerged after flood water entered houses.

In a weather advisory issued today, the NDMA said flash flooding of “moderate to high intensity” is expected in the nullahs of Balochistan in Loralai, Kalat, Sibbi, Makran and Naseerabad divisions. Hill torrents are predicted in Dera Ghazi Khan.

Flash flooding is also expected in the tributaries of the Kabul river, it said.

The NDMA said rain, wind and thundershowers with few heavy falls are expected in Kalat, Khuzdar, Lasbela, Awaran, Kech, Gwadar, Panjgur, Kharan, Noshki, Washuk, Mastung, Sibbi, Naseerabad, Zhob, Sherani, Barkhan, Musakhel, Kohlu, Jhal Magsi, Loralai, Ziarat, Quetta, Chaman, Pishin, Qila, Abdullah and Qila Saifullah in the next 24-72 hours.

A similar forecast was also made for Punjab’s DG Khan, Rajanpur, Multan, Khanewal, Bhakkar, Layyah, Kot Addu, Bahawalpur and Rahim Yar Khan. In Sindh, showers were expected in Tharparkar, Umerkot, Mirpurkhas, Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Dadu, Shaheed Benazirabad, Hyderabad, Sanghar, Badin, Thatta and Karachi.

Meanwhile, rain and thundershowers with isolated heavy falls are predicted in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Galiyat, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Buner, Mansehra, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Haripur, Peshawar, Mardan, Swabi, Nowshera, Kurram, Lakki Marwat, Kohat, Dera Ismail Khan, Bannu, Karak and Waziristan.

The NDMA said heavy falls are also predicted in Punjab’s Murree, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Hafizabad, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Kasur, Mianwali, Sargodha, Khushab, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Sahiwal, Bahawalnagar and Okara.

In Gilgit-Baltistan, heavy showers are expected in Diamer, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche and Shigar. A similar forecast was also issued for Azad Jammu and Kashmir’s Neelum, Muzaffarabad, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhnoti, Kotli, Bhimber and Mirpur.

“Flows in rivers and streams of Gilgit-Baltistan are likely to increase and high probability/risk of Glof incidents in vulnerable mountain valleys,” the authority said.

The NDMA also issued a list of guidelines given the forecast and directed city/district administrations to ensure contingency traffic plans for areas vulnerable to flooding in urban centres.

It also instructed the PDMAs of Balochistan and Punjab to undertake public awareness for risk reduction and ensure prompt response in vulnerable areas.

Separately, the Flood Forecasting Division said in a report issued today that the Indus river at Chashma and the Sutlej river at Sulemanki were at medium flood levels.

At least 3 killed in Balochistan

Balochistan PDMA said three people, including a child, were killed in incidents of roof collapse and lightning in parts of the province in the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, at least 200 houses were damaged in the province.

It added that 10 people had lost their lives in the province since June 19.

The PDMA added that the roads connecting Balochistan with the rest of the country had been restored.

According to the district administration, the Nivan, Piskol and Pardan dams in Panjgur reached their maximum capacity due to rainfall in the past three days, resulting in flood water entering villages and residential areas.

In Quetta, the electricity supply has been suspended for nearly 48 hours due to rain.

Flood alert issued in Punjab

Meanwhile, Punjab PDMA has issued a flood alert after water levels continued to rise in the Indus, Ravi and Sutlej rivers.

PDMA Director General Imran Qureshi said in a statement that a low-level flood alert had been issued at Balloki, Sulemanki and Chashma. He added that the district administrations of Nankana Sahib, Toba Tek Singh, Okara and Sheikhupura were alerted.

“Districts of Lahore, Sahiwal, Kasur, Okara, Pakpattan, Vihari, and Bahalingar may be affected by possible floods,” he warned, adding that the districts of Sargodha, Dera Ghazi Khan, Bahawalpur, Bhakkar, Leh, Muzaffargarh, Rajanpur and Rahim Yar Khan were also at risk of flooding.

In light of the flood warning, DG Qureshi directed the district administrations to ensure the application of section 144 around the rivers and canals.

Earlier today, Punjab caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited villages in Chiniot and inspected the evacuation efforts made by the authorities.

Talking to the media, he said 50 villages in the area had been affected and assured that the government was deploying efforts to move the residents to safer locations.