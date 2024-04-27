DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | April 27, 2024

PTI protesters in Quetta denounce ‘poll rigging’

Saleem Shahid Published April 27, 2024 Updated April 27, 2024 10:20am
KARACHI: A PTI worker raises slogans during a protest outside the press club, on Friday. The party held similar demonstrations in several cities, calling for the release of PTI’s founding chairman Imran Khan and his spouse Bushra Bibi.—Shakil Adil / White Star
KARACHI: A PTI worker raises slogans during a protest outside the press club, on Friday. The party held similar demonstrations in several cities, calling for the release of PTI’s founding chairman Imran Khan and his spouse Bushra Bibi.—Shakil Adil / White Star

QUETTA: Like other parts of the country, workers of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), including female supporters, staged a protest in Quetta on Friday against alleged rigging in the February 8 general elections and the arrest of party’s founder Imran Khan and former foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

A large number of party workers, led by acting president of PTI Balochistan Khurshid Kakar, provincial vice president Sardar Khadim Hussain Wardag, Noor Khan Khilji, and others, gathered at the lawns of Quetta Metropolitan Corporation to take out a rally. However, police did not allow the rally due to the imposition of Section 144 in the city.

Later, the party workers and supporters, carrying party flags and placards, gathered in front of Quetta Press Club, where they chanted slogans against the government and demanded the immediate release of Mr Khan and Mr Qureshi, who, according to PTI supporters, were “unjustly sentenced in fake cases”.

During the event, party leaders including Asif Tareen, former MNA, Munawara Munir, Mahwah, and others, said that the current rulers are so afraid of PTI that they see PTI even in their dreams at night.

Demands release of Imran, Qureshi; rally staged despite ban on gatherings

They emphasised that in the general elections, the people of Pakistan voted for PTI’s candidates, echoing PTI Chairman’s call, but through rigging and violence, PTI’s mandate was “snatched away”, insulting the people’s votes. They expressed that the people did not accept governments with fake mandates. Such a government cannot save the country from the current crises but instead complicates the lives of the poor people due to the wrong policies of the current rulers, they added.

They demanded that false cases against PTI chairman and other leaders be immediately dismissed, and they be released with dignity.

The PTI leadership cannot be intimidated by false cases; their spirits are high, and by the grace of Allah, the day is not far when Mr Khan and other leaders will be acquitted of “false cases” with honour.

Published in Dawn, April 27th, 2024

Elections 2024
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Missing links
Updated 27 Apr, 2024

Missing links

As the past decades have shown, the country has not been made more secure by ‘disappearing’ people suspected of wrongdoing.
Freedom to report?
27 Apr, 2024

Freedom to report?

AN accountability court has barred former prime minister Imran Khan and his wife from criticising the establishment...
After Bismah
27 Apr, 2024

After Bismah

BISMAH Maroof’s contribution to Pakistan cricket extends beyond the field. The 32-year old, Pakistan’s...
Business concerns
Updated 26 Apr, 2024

Business concerns

There is no doubt that these issues are impeding a positive business clime, which is required to boost private investment and economic growth.
Musical chairs
26 Apr, 2024

Musical chairs

THE petitioners are quite helpless. Yet again, they are being expected to wait while the bench supposed to hear...
Global arms race
26 Apr, 2024

Global arms race

THE figure is staggering. According to the annual report of Sweden-based think tank Stockholm International Peace...