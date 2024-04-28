Punjab continues to drag feet on local govt polls

ISLAMABAD: As Punjab keeps on delaying the local government (LG) elections, an apparently helpless Elec­tion Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has once again taken up the matter with the provincial government.

Under Article 140-A of the Constitution and Section 219(4) of the Elections Act, the ECP is bound to hold elections within 120 days of the expiry of the term of the local government institutions.

In April 2019, the then PTI-led Punjab government dissolved the local government institutions, which were later restored by the Supreme Court and subsequently completed their term on Dec 31, 2021.

That means elections were supposed to take place some two years ago, but it could not be made possible as the provincial government kept on amending the LG law from time to time. The change of governments in the province made no difference and it is still unclear if the holding of local bodies elections would become a reality in near future.

ECP urges govt to remove EVM requirement

A major obstacle in the way was an amendment made to the law back in 2022. Under Section 47(1) of the Punjab Local Government Act 2022, which remains intact to date, local government elections are to be held on electronic voting machines (EVMs), and voters will also have the facility of i-voting. However, Rule 35(4) of Local Government Election Rules has already been amended to allow voting as per the Elections Act 2017.

In July 2023, while refusing to use EVMs in the local government elections in Punjab, the ECP had asked the province to amend its laws and do away with provisions related to EVMs and i-voting.

The ECP in its latest communication has reminded the Punjab government of its commitment for making suitable amendment after the Feb 8 general elections.

“I am directed to refer to your letter No.PS/CS/26/2023 dated 05.10.2023 intimating therein that suitable amendment in Section-47(1) of the Punjab Local Government Act, 2022 regarding usage of EVM and i-voting and other amendments required in the Local Government Act will be placed before the elected government after general elections and till then, matter may be kept pending.

“The matter was kept pending in the light of letter referred above. Since the general elections across the country have been concluded and the assembly and elected representatives are in place, therefore, suitable amend­ment(s) in the relevant provisions of law in the Punjab Local Government Act, 2022 and Rules framed thereunder may be made at the earliest to proceed further in the matter.

“In this regard, it is to inform that Election Commission will convene a meeting with regard to the conduct of local government elections in the Punjab within a month to discuss and finalise the arrangements for the said elections,” read the letter sent by the ECP to the chief secretary and secretary, Local Government Punjab, a copy of which is available with Dawn.

Published in Dawn, April 28th, 2024