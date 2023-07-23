9 killed in rain-related incidents in KP as emergency declared in Lower, Upper Chitral

At least nine people were killed in rain-related incidents in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa over the last 24 hours due to heavy rainfall while an emergency was declared in the province’s Lower and Upper Chitral districts till August 15.

Heavy rain with strong winds and thunderstorms lashed parts of the province on Saturday, triggering landslides and destroying infrastructure.

The rain continued intermittently through the day, resulting in a “large-scale devastation” in the district. The deluge also triggered flash floods in Chitral, which washed away bridges, roads, and livestock.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, several areas of the country are likely to continue to receive rain until July 26.

The latest report issued by KP’s Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) said nine people had died over the last 24 hours, including two in Swat, two in Battagram, four in Mansehra and one in Buner.

The report further said that seven people had been injured, including three in Swat, three in Battagram and one in Mansehra.

The PDMA said nine houses had been fully damaged while 67 were partially damaged.

Separately, a notification issued by the Relief, Rehabilitation and Settlement Department said that the deputy commissioners of both districts had requested for an “emergency” to be declared in order to enable them to “launch immediate rescue and relief activities”.

Therefore, the provincial government declared a rain emergency in the two districts with immediate effect, adding that it would remain in place till August 15 “for provision of relief [and] restoration of damaged communication network and water supply”.

Meanwhile, KP Interim Chief Minister Mohammad Azam Khan directed the relief department and the district administration to remain on “high alert”.

He directed authorities to immediately launch relief and rescue activities and to ensure that aid was provided to the affectees.

The chief minister also ordered for the affected people to be moved to safer locations and asserted that the provincial government would help them “in every possible way”.

4 killed in landslide in GB’s Skardu

Separately, four people of the same family lost their lives while one was injured in a landslide in Gilgit Baltistan’s Skardu district, police said.

Skardu Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Raja Mirza Hasan said a family hailing from the Astore district was heading to Gilgit from Skardu when the landslide occurred.

He added that as the family fled their car for safety, they got caught in another landslide, which killed three women and a child.

SSP Hasan further said that officials could not reach the affected family immediately as the highway was blocked at four points due to landslides triggered by rainfall.

Rescue teams are trying to reach the site of the incident to recover the injured and the bodies, he added.

Relief efforts under way as Balochistan also sees rainfall

Relief items are being distributed to people in Balochistan’s Washuk district on Sunday — Photo provided by Abdullah Zehri

Meanwhile, following rainfall in several areas of Balochistan, the PDMA provided relief items to the people in Basima and Patak areas of the province’s Washuk district.

Balochistan PDMA Director General (DG) Jahanzeb Khan told Dawn.com that the authority had started relief efforts immediately after receiving directives from Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo and provincial Interior Minister Mir Ziaullah Langove.

He elaborated that the relief items contained food, tents, blankets, utensils and other items of need, adding that all the items were handed over to the deputy commissioner of the affected area.

The PDMA DG further said that the authority’s rescue centre was in “full contact” with the administration of the affected area.

DG Khan asserted that the authorities were assessing the situation in a timely manner and that the PDMA’s staff and machinery were ready if needed.

Separately, rainfall in Balochistan’s Kacchi district had also led to “very high” flood waters on the Pinjira Causeway, suspending traffic in both directions, National Highway Authority (NHA) General Manager Agha Inayat said.

He further said that NHA machinery was on stand-by along with the staff, and that traffic will be restored once the water level reduces.

He added that “dumping of material” has been started, which will be pushed towards the causeway once the water level recedes.

Additional input from Abdullah Zehri and Imtiaz Ali Taj