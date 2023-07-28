PM reaches UAE on day-long visit, offers condolences to President Sheikh Mohamed over brother’s death

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday reached United Arab Emirates (UAE) on a one-day visit where he met President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan to console the death of his brother, Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan.

The prime minister conveyed profound sympathies and condolences of the Pakistani leadership, government and people to the president of the UAE on his brother’s demise, which were received with “great warmth” by Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, a statement by the Prime Minister’s Office said.

After the meeting, PM Shehbaz tweeted that the “deceased was a great friend of Pakistan. His demise is certainly a big loss for the Al Nahyan family.

“We, in Pakistan, share the grief and sorrow of our Emirati brothers and sisters and pray for the peace of the departed soul.”

The UAE Presidential Court had announced Sheikh Saeed’s death in an obituary notice published by state news agency WAM on Thursday. It also said that a three-day mourning period would be observed, with flags flown at half-mast across the country, from July 27 to July 29.

According to Khaleej Times, Sheikh Saeed was laid to rest at Al Bateen Cemetery in Abu Dhabi on Thursday afternoon. The report said Sheikh Saeed was born in 1965 in Al Ain and was appointed the ruler’s representative in Abu Dhabi in June 2010.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar and special assistant to the premier Tariq Fatemi are also accompanying the prime minister.

The were received by Pakistan’s ambassador to the UAE and senior UAE officials upon their arrival in Abu Dhabi today, according to a tweet by the PML-N.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari also said that he was deeply saddened by the death of Sheikh Saeed.