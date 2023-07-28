Nigeria shock hosts Australia, holders US held at World Cup

BRISBANE: Nigeria produced the first major shock of the Women’s World Cup as they stunned Australia 3-2 on Thursday to leave the co-hosts’ tournament hopes on thin ice and home fans reeling while the United States failed to hit top gear in a stalemate with the Netherlands.

Asisat Oshoala volleyed into an open goal in the 72nd minute to seal a deserved win for the Africans after Uchenna Kanu cancelled out Emily van Egmond’s opener on the cusp of halftime and Osinachi Ohale nudged Nigeria ahead after the break.

Australia cut the deficit to one goal when Alanna Kennedy nodded home a header in the 10th minute of stoppage time but Nigeria rode out the final seconds to claim one of the finest wins in their history at the global showpiece.

The victory in front of a huge crowd at Lang Park put Nigeria top of Group ‘B’ level with Canada on four points but ahead on goals scored. The 11-time African champions play eliminated Ireland in their last group match on Monday.

Nigeria coach Randy Waldrum said his players were in party mode in their changing room at Lang Park.

“I think they’re still singing and dancing right now,” the American told reporters. “I can’t get in there and get a word in edge-wise.

“So many people didn’t believe in me, didn’t believe in the team. The one thing we’ve done is talk about believing in one another.”

The Matildas must beat Olympic champions Canada, held to a 0-0 draw by Nigeria in their opener, to be assured of making the last 16 at a tournament where they fancied themselves among the major title threats.

Lacking talismanic striker Sam Kerr and attacker Mary Fowler through injury, Australia’s makeshift forward line peppered the Nigeria goal but saw a slew of chances fly wide and over the bar in both halves.

Defensive lapses ultimately cost the hosts but coach Tony Gustavsson was reluctant to find fault.

“If the performance was poor I’d say it was, but the performance wasn’t poor,” said the Swede. “You look at the stats, we should walk off the field as winners of this game.”

WELLINGTON: Lindsey Horan (L) of the US scores during the Group ‘E’ match against the Netherlands at the Wellington Regional Stadium on Thursday.—Reuters

Meanwhile, the United States beat the Netherlands four years ago to retain the World Cup and are now pursuing a third title in a row, something that has never been done before.

But they were far from their best in an entertaining 1-1 draw with the Dutch in front of a crowd of 27,312 in Wellington.

Their bid for a place in the last 16 also goes down to their final group game, against debutants Portugal.

The Netherlands took the lead in the 17th minute with a superb strike from midfielder Jill Roord.

Vlatko Andonovski’s side grew into the game and the Americans struck back just after the hour with a header from skipper Lindsey Horan, moments after she had clashed with her Lyon team-mate Danielle van de Donk.

The Americans might have won it after that but the biggest match of the group stages ended in stalemate and neither side is yet assured of a berth in the knockout phase.

The United States face Portugal on Tuesday, the same day the Netherlands play Vietnam.

US coach Andonovski described Horan’s response to the altercation with Van de Donk as a turning point.

“It’s a really good example of the leader that she is. She gets fouled, kicked, hurt and obviously it’s a very difficult moment,” Andonovski said.

“And instead of crying about it, she just goes and makes a statement.”

Portugal defeated Vietnam 2-0 in the other match in Group ’E ’ on Thursday.

First-half goals by Telma Encarnacao and Kika Nazareth ended Vietnam’s hopes of going any further and left the Portuguese eyeing up a huge upset when they face the holders.

‘MORTAL SIN’

England are the headline act on Friday when they play Denmark in Sydney.

Denmark coach Lars Sondergaard told his players that it would be “a mortal sin” not to relish playing the European champions.

England’s Lionesses failed to sparkle in beating debutants Haiti 1-0 thanks to a penalty but they are still among the favourites to win the World Cup.

With the majority of the Sydney crowd also likely to be behind Sarina Wiegman’s side, Sondergaard acknowledged that his team were clear underdogs against “superpower” England.

But he said on the eve of the match: “There’s a World Cup every four years, you don’t get many of these opportunities in your career.”

It would be a mortal sin not to enjoy it.“ Also on Friday, Argentina play South Africa and China face Haiti.

Published in Dawn, July 28th, 2023