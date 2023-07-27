DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | July 27, 2023

China slams ‘malicious hype’ over Qin Gang’s dismissal as foreign minister

AFP Published July 27, 2023 Updated July 27, 2023 04:35pm
In this file photo, Qin Gang holds a copy of China’s constitution during a press conference at the Media Center of the National People’s Congress (NPC) in Beijing on March 7. — AFP
In this file photo, Qin Gang holds a copy of China’s constitution during a press conference at the Media Center of the National People’s Congress (NPC) in Beijing on March 7. — AFP

China said on Thursday it opposed “malicious hype” concerning this week’s removal of foreign minister Qin Gang, as it continued to avoid questions about the senior diplomat’s disappearance.

Qin, a former ambassador to the United States and confidant of President Xi Jinping, was removed from his position on Tuesday.

Asked on Thursday about whether she believed Beijing’s foreign ministry had been transparent about Qin’s removal from office, spokeswoman Mao Ning insisted China has released information about recent personnel changes “in a timely manner”.

“We consistently oppose malicious hype of this matter,” she said.

Qin was removed from office by Beijing’s top lawmaking body after just 207 days on the job, following weeks of speculation that he had fallen out of favour.

He has been replaced by Wang Yi, a veteran diplomat who served as foreign minister before Qin and who outranked him in the Chinese government hierarchy.

Beijing has offered no explanation for Qin’s dismissal, nor why he has not been seen in public for more than a month.

“What I can tell you is that China’s diplomatic work has always been carried out under the centralised and unified leadership of the Party Central Committee,” Mao said on Thursday.

Qin has been scrubbed from the foreign ministry’s website, with searches for his name yielding no results.

A screengrab of the foreign ministry’s website listing the names of previous ministers does not seem to show Qin Gang’s name, although Wang Yi’s name is present.
A screengrab of the foreign ministry’s website listing the names of previous ministers does not seem to show Qin Gang’s name, although Wang Yi’s name is present.

Previous articles about his diplomatic appearances showed a message saying the page “does not exist or has been deleted”.

“The foreign ministry website will be updated in a timely manner in accordance with relevant management regulations,” Mao said. “Please have a look after the website is updated, OK?”

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Terrorist threat
27 Jul, 2023

Terrorist threat

OVER the past few weeks, KP has suffered from frequent terrorist attacks. The latest incident occurred in the Jamrud...
Sexism central
Updated 27 Jul, 2023

Sexism central

Unfortunately, in a polarised atmosphere, even misogyny is politicised.
Bye bye birdie
27 Jul, 2023

Bye bye birdie

ELON Musk is at it again. Equal parts charismatic and controversial, the serial techpreneur, who last year bought...
Wrong move
Updated 26 Jul, 2023

Wrong move

Parliament and public representatives cannot be handed quasi-judicial powers to enforce their writ.
Bahawalpur scandal
26 Jul, 2023

Bahawalpur scandal

SHOCKING allegations have emerged after a number of administrative staffers working for Bahawalpur’s Islamia...
Vulnerable child workers
26 Jul, 2023

Vulnerable child workers

THE brutal torture of a teenaged girl allegedly by her employers in Islamabad serves to once again remind us of the...