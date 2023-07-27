DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | July 27, 2023

FBR freezes PIA’s bank accounts over unpaid taxes

Mohammad Asghar Published July 27, 2023 Updated July 27, 2023 07:03am

RAWALPINDI: The Federal Board of Revenue has frozen Pakistan Inter­national Airlines’ bank accounts over non-payment of taxes, a PIA spokesman said on Wednesday.

The airline’s management was in contact with the FBR, the spokesman, Abdullah Hafeez Khan, said and hoped that the accounts would be unblocked soon.

He insisted that flight operations and other activities of PIA were continuing as usual despite the blocking of its accounts.

According to sources, PIA owed about Rs2.8 billion to the FBR in taxes. However, the airline claims its dues amount to around Rs1.3bn.

PIA officers reject restructuring

Meanwhile, the PIA officers’ association has rejected the proposed restructuring of the airline and demanded an immediate increase in the salary of all employees.

In a meeting headed by its president Aqeel Siddiqui on Wednesday, the association reviewed the decisions of the PIA’s board of directors and rejected the proposed restructuring of the organisation, it said in a statement.

Safdar Anjum, general secretary of the association, said the meeting had rejected the proposed splitting of the airline into two parts.

The meeting also demanded an urgent increase in PIA employees’ salaries and formed a committee, headed by Mr Anjum, to contact all stakeholders to prepare a future action plan, it said.

The government has formed a committee headed by Finance Minister Ishaq Dar to present a workable solution to restructure the airline.

The committee also comprised Aviation Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique, Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal, Commerce Minister Naveed Qamar, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Government Effectiveness Jahanzeb Khan and the aviation secretary.

Published in Dawn, July 27th, 2023

Now you can follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Terrorist threat
27 Jul, 2023

Terrorist threat

OVER the past few weeks, KP has suffered from frequent terrorist attacks. The latest incident occurred in the Jamrud...
Sexism central
Updated 27 Jul, 2023

Sexism central

Unfortunately, in a polarised atmosphere, even misogyny is politicised.
Bye bye birdie
27 Jul, 2023

Bye bye birdie

ELON Musk is at it again. Equal parts charismatic and controversial, the serial techpreneur, who last year bought...
Wrong move
Updated 26 Jul, 2023

Wrong move

Parliament and public representatives cannot be handed quasi-judicial powers to enforce their writ.
Bahawalpur scandal
26 Jul, 2023

Bahawalpur scandal

SHOCKING allegations have emerged after a number of administrative staffers working for Bahawalpur’s Islamia...
Vulnerable child workers
26 Jul, 2023

Vulnerable child workers

THE brutal torture of a teenaged girl allegedly by her employers in Islamabad serves to once again remind us of the...