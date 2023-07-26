DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | July 26, 2023

Govt sees fiscal deficit narrowing in FY24

Reuters Published July 26, 2023 Updated July 26, 2023 07:48pm

The fiscal deficit is expected to narrow in the fiscal year 2024 from the previous year’s 7.9 per cent of gross domestic product, the federal government said in an economic report on Wednesday.

The report attributed the reason “largely due to a 12pc reduction in non-markup spending”.

“With a decline in non-mark-up spending, the primary deficit has been narrowed down to Rs112bn during Jul-May FY23 from Rs945.3bn recorded last year,” the report reads.

The government also said the current account deficit would remain within a sustainable limit and that Pakistan was gearing towards achieving “higher growth” of 3.5pc in FY24 due to various measures such as the agriculture package, industrial support, export promotion, encouragement of the IT sector and resource mobilisation, etc.

“To achieve higher and sustainable economic growth, it will require prudent and effective economic decisions, political and economic certainty, and continuation of friendly economic policies along with enough foreign exchange financing,” the report reads.

The government had earlier estimated the 2024 fiscal deficit at 6.54pc in its annual budget presented in June, which according to Finance Minister Ishaq Dar could further improve after new taxation of Rs215 billion, ahead of the country clinching a $3bn IMF deal.

Wednesday’s report said annual inflation had declined to 29.4pc in June down from 38pc recorded in May.

The IMF deal helped avert a near-default by Pakistan on its foreign debt due to an acute balance of payment crisis.

Additional reporting by Tahir Sherani.

Now you can follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Wrong move
Updated 26 Jul, 2023

Wrong move

Parliament and public representatives cannot be handed quasi-judicial powers to enforce their writ.
Bahawalpur scandal
26 Jul, 2023

Bahawalpur scandal

SHOCKING allegations have emerged after a number of administrative staffers working for Bahawalpur’s Islamia...
Vulnerable child workers
26 Jul, 2023

Vulnerable child workers

THE brutal torture of a teenaged girl allegedly by her employers in Islamabad serves to once again remind us of the...
Interim set-up
Updated 25 Jul, 2023

Interim set-up

For the government to now take a U-turn on the need for a neutral set-up overseeing the poll process is rank hypocrisy.
Regaining glory
25 Jul, 2023

Regaining glory

AFTER many years, Pakistan has once again triumphed in world squash — at least at the junior level — thanks to...
Hateful campaign
25 Jul, 2023

Hateful campaign

PAKISTAN’S ruling elite often highlight the need to eliminate extremism and radicalism from society. However, the...