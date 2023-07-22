Rawalpindi police arrest man for allegedly raping minor, hearing-impaired niece

Rawalpindi police said on Saturday they had arrested a man for allegedly raping his niece, who is a minor and hearing-impaired.

The arrest was made after the girl’s father filed a complaint with police and a case was subsequntly registered at Sadiqabad police station under Section 376 (punishment for rape) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

According to the first information report (FIR), a copy of which is available with Dawn.com, the complainant, Zafar Mahmood told police that his brother had visited his house Thursday.

“I was not at home at the time while my wife was working in the kitchen.

“Meanwhile, my daughter, whose age is around 10-11 years, went to the washroom,” the FIR quoted him as saying.

He accused his brother of following his daughter into the washroom, locking the washroom’s door and then raping his daughter.

“My daughter narrated this incident to me, and I am approching police after I got her medical check-up done at a hospital,” the complainant said, seeking legal action against his brother.

The FIR said the report of the minor girl’s medical check-up was awaited.

The officer investigating the case, Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Raja Bakht Nosherwan Adil, also told Dawn.com that it would be confirmed whether the child had been raped after the release of a report by the Punjab Science Forensic Agency.

The ASI also claimed that the girl was physically fit and the complainant and suspect had “patched up” since they were brothers. He did not respond to further queries on this.