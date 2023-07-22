DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | July 22, 2023

Aramco locks up stake in Chinese firm

AFP Published July 22, 2023 Updated July 22, 2023 06:38am

RIYADH: Saudi Aramco said on Friday it had completed its purchase of a 10 per cent stake in a Chinese petrochemicals firm, part of an expansion into the world’s top crude importer.

The Saudi energy giant unveiled plans in March to acquire the stake in Rongsheng Petrochemical, valued at $3.4 billion.

The deal calls for the supply of 480,000 barrels per day of Saudi crude to an integrated refining and chemicals complex owned by a Rongsheng affiliate.

“Our strategic partnership with Rongsheng advances Aramco’s liquids to chemicals strategy while growing our presence in China and showcases our importance as a reliable supplier of crude oil,” Aramco vice president Mohammed Al Qahtani said in a statement.

“This key acquisition is an important part of Aramco’s long-term growth strategy, expanding our presence in a vital market.” Rongsheng chairman Li Shuirong said the deal “marks the entry of Rongsheng and Aramco into a new era together, and also signifies an important step forward in Rongsheng’s internationalization strategy.” China is Saudi Arabia’s top oil customer.

However despite efforts by Opec+ oil producers to slash production and drive up prices, Russia has been ramping up sales of discounted oil to both China and India in a bid to fund its war in Ukraine and get round Western sanctions.

Aramco, which is mostly state-owned and said it earned record profits totalling $161.1 billion last year, has pledged to achieve “operational net-zero” carbon emissions by 2050.

That applies to emissions that are produced directly by Aramco’s industrial sites, but not the CO2 produced when clients burn Saudi oil in their cars, power plants and furnaces.

Published in Dawn, July 22nd, 2023

Now you can follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Bulldozed
Updated 22 Jul, 2023

Bulldozed

Had the government been sleeping for the last few months that it finally realised it had necessary business to conduct at the eleventh hour?
Naila’s feat
22 Jul, 2023

Naila’s feat

NAILA Kiani continues to go from summit to summit; her latest ascent — of Broad Peak — making her the first ...
More provocation
Updated 22 Jul, 2023

More provocation

The responsibility to control acts of desecration lies with Western governments.
Cipher saga
Updated 21 Jul, 2023

Cipher saga

With elections around the corner, it seems a last-ditch attempt is being made to knock Imran Khan out of the race.
Muharram safety
21 Jul, 2023

Muharram safety

WITH the month of Muharram underway, the authorities have upped security arrangements across the country, especially...
Ruthless rains
21 Jul, 2023

Ruthless rains

DISASTERS are natural; the ensuing havoc is manmade. Once again, familiar monsoon misery returns with intense...