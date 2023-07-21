DAWN.COM Logo

Police thwart late-night ambush of terrorists on Peshawar checkpost

Zahid Imdad | Arif Hayat Published July 21, 2023 Updated July 21, 2023 12:02pm

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police thwarted a late-night terrorist ambush on a police checkpost situated on the outskirts of Peshawar, an official said on Friday.

Superintendent Police (SP) Cantt Waqas Rafiq told Dawn.com that armed men tried to approach the Sarband police checkpost under the cover of darkness late at night on Thursday.

However, the quick response from the vigilant officers foiled their attempt.

The officers, whom he said were equipped with modern weapons, promptly retaliated, driving the terrorists away. “The police’s timely action foiled the terrorists’ plan,” the officer stated.

As per the KP police statement, a group of six to seven terrorists made an attempt to reach the checkpost.

Pakistan has seen an uptick in terror activities, especially in KP and Balochistan, after the outlawed Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) ended its ceasefire with the government in November last year.

On Wednesday night, two policemen were martyred while as many were injured in a late-night attack on a police check post in Peshawar’s Regi Model Town area.

A day later, three policemen embraced martyrdom and 12 people — nine personnel and three civilians — suffered injuries when terrorists attacked an official compound in Bara and a police post near Peshawar within a few hours.

Officials said two suicide bombers were intercepted by policemen at the entrance of the tehsil headquarters complex and police station adjacent to Bara bazaar around 11am on Thursday.

They said police engaged the bombers in a gun battle, which left one of the attackers dead, while the other blew himself up. A portion of the building collapsed owing to the impact of the explosion.

A report released earlier this month by think tank Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies said the first half of the current year witnessed a steady and alarming rise in terror and suicide attacks, claiming the lives of 389 people across the country.

More than a week ago, 12 soldiers of the Pakistan Army were martyred in two attacks on the military in the Zhob and Sui areas of Balochistan, the military’s highest single-day death toll from terrorist attacks reported this year.

Following the attacks, the military deplored the convenience and freedom with which militants have been launching attacks in Pakistan from Afghanistan and said it expected Afghan rulers to take action.

